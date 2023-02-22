Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Watch saves another life! Smartwatch gave alerts about severe internal bleeding; Know full story

    An Apple Watch owner is crediting the pulse monitor feature for saving his life. He got continuous alerts for a spike in pulse rate and was later diagnosed as the result of severe internal bleeding. If not gone with the alert, the person would have died.
     

    First Published Feb 22, 2023, 2:14 PM IST

    The Apple Watch has repeatedly been praised for saving lives, thanks to the inbuilt health and emergency features like heart monitoring, emergency SOS, and fall detection features. Another user recently praised his Series 7 Apple Watch for sending him a warning that prevented serious internal haemorrhage from harming him.

    The Apple Watch 7 series issued the user many high notifications for a high pulse rate a few days ago as he was taking a little nap since he was feeling exhausted and low, according to a Reddit user with the username digitalmofo. He didn't hear any sound because he had the DND mode on.

    However, when he woke up, he checked that the watch had sent him more than 10 alerts. The owner of the smartwatch opted to stay in and call out for the rest of the day since he believed it to be a cause for worry or work. The alarms for a racing pulse continued even after some time spent relaxing.

    He made a brief video call appointment with his doctor to determine what may be the issue. The doctor then examined him while he was on the phone, asked him about his symptoms, and checked his vital signs, including his pulse and oxygen level.

    After learning about the owner's vitals, the doctor immediately called 911 to dispatch an ambulance. He was taken to the hospital right after following the 911 call, when physicians discovered that his haemoglobin level had dropped significantly.

    Despite the fact that the medical professionals first believed he was having a heart attack, examinations subsequently revealed that he really had GI haemorrhage, or bleeding in the digestive tract. He was in critical condition, and if help hadn't arrived in time, he would have passed away during his brief nap.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2023, 2:14 PM IST
