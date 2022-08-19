Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lenovo Legion Y70, Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 launched; know prices, features here

    Legion Y70 has a 6.67-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Meanwhile, the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 has an 11.2-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

    Lenovo Legion Y70, Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 launched; know prices, features here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    new delhi, First Published Aug 19, 2022, 10:54 AM IST

    Lenovo launched the Lenovo Legion Y70 smartphone in China along with the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 tablet on Thursday. The Legion Y70 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and runs Android 12 with the ZUI 14 skin. This smartphone has a 6.67-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Meanwhile, the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 has an 11.2-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This tablet is available with either a Snapdragon 870 SoC or a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC.

    The Lenovo Legion Y70 starts at CNY 2,970 (approximately Rs 35,000) for the entry-level 8GB + 128GB storage model. It is also available in a 12GB + 256GB storage variant for CNY 3,370 (approximately Rs 40,000) and a high-end 16GB + 512GB configuration for CNY 4,270 (roughly Rs 50,000). The tablet will be available in three colours, Flame Red, Ice White, and Titanium Grey. This Lenovo smartphone is now available for pre-order on Lenovo's China website and will be available on August 22.

    The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 costs CNY 2,199 and comes with a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage (roughly Rs 26,000). The Snapdragon 870 chipset-powered model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage costs CNY 2,499 in China (roughly Rs 30,000). The tablet can be pre-ordered from Lenovo's China website and will be available on August 26.

    Know about the Lenovo Legion Y70 specifications and features:
    This smartphone has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, and a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC powers the Lenovo Legion Y70. It is powered by the Android 12-based ZUI 14.

    The smartphone has three rear cameras: a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The Lenovo Legion Y70 also has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

    The Lenovo Legion Y70 has a 10-layer vapour cooling chamber for improved heat dissipation. It has a 5,100mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. According to the company, the smartphone has a 7.9mm thin body made of aviation-grade aluminium and a CNC-craved metal frame.

    Know about the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 specifications and features:
    The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 has an 11.2-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1,536x2,560 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The display also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. As previously stated, it is available in two SoC configurations, one powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC and the other by a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC.

    Also Read: Nothing Phone 1 price hiked by Rs 1,000 in India across all variants; know details here

    Also Read: Vivo V25 Pro launched in India; know offers, price, specs, every detail here

    Also Read: 7 Smartphones with good battery life under Rs 12,000

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2022, 10:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Everything you need to know about Realme Buds T100 with 28 hour playback gcw

    Everything you need to know about Realme Buds T100 with 28-hour playback

    Nothing Phone 1 price hiked by Rs 1,000 in India across all variants; know details here - adt

    Nothing Phone 1 price hiked by Rs 1,000 in India across all variants; know details here

    5 reasons why you should buy budget friendly smartphone Realme 9i 5G gcw

    5 reasons why you should buy budget-friendly smartphone Realme 9i 5G

    Realme 9i 5G launch in India today how to watch event live know expected specs price gcw

    Realme 9i 5G launch in India today: How to watch the event live; know expected specs, price

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Galaxy Z Fold 4 receives 50000 bookings in just 12 hours gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 receive 50,000 bookings in just 12 hours

    Recent Stories

    Turkey President meets Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, says 'don't want another Chernobyl' AJR

    Turkey President meets Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, says 'don't want another Chernobyl'

    Janmashtami 2022 UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak visits temple wife Akshata Murty gcw

    Janmashtami 2022: UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak visits temple wife Akshata Murty

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Top neurologist called from Kolkata; still very critical RBA

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Top neurologist called from Kolkata; still very critical

    No problem taking drug tests: Finland's PM Sanna Marin on leaked video - adt

    No problem taking drug tests: Finland's PM Sanna Marin on leaked video

    Why Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia finds the CBI at his doorstep

    Why Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia finds the CBI at his doorstep

    Recent Videos

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Video Icon
    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon