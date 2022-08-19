Lenovo Legion Y70, Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 launched; know prices, features here

Legion Y70 has a 6.67-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Meanwhile, the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 has an 11.2-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Lenovo launched the Lenovo Legion Y70 smartphone in China along with the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 tablet on Thursday. The Legion Y70 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and runs Android 12 with the ZUI 14 skin. This smartphone has a 6.67-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Meanwhile, the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 has an 11.2-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This tablet is available with either a Snapdragon 870 SoC or a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC.

The Lenovo Legion Y70 starts at CNY 2,970 (approximately Rs 35,000) for the entry-level 8GB + 128GB storage model. It is also available in a 12GB + 256GB storage variant for CNY 3,370 (approximately Rs 40,000) and a high-end 16GB + 512GB configuration for CNY 4,270 (roughly Rs 50,000). The tablet will be available in three colours, Flame Red, Ice White, and Titanium Grey. This Lenovo smartphone is now available for pre-order on Lenovo's China website and will be available on August 22.

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 costs CNY 2,199 and comes with a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage (roughly Rs 26,000). The Snapdragon 870 chipset-powered model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage costs CNY 2,499 in China (roughly Rs 30,000). The tablet can be pre-ordered from Lenovo's China website and will be available on August 26.

Know about the Lenovo Legion Y70 specifications and features:

This smartphone has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, and a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC powers the Lenovo Legion Y70. It is powered by the Android 12-based ZUI 14.

The smartphone has three rear cameras: a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The Lenovo Legion Y70 also has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Lenovo Legion Y70 has a 10-layer vapour cooling chamber for improved heat dissipation. It has a 5,100mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. According to the company, the smartphone has a 7.9mm thin body made of aviation-grade aluminium and a CNC-craved metal frame.

Know about the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 specifications and features:

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 has an 11.2-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1,536x2,560 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The display also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. As previously stated, it is available in two SoC configurations, one powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC and the other by a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC.

Also Read: Nothing Phone 1 price hiked by Rs 1,000 in India across all variants; know details here

Also Read: Vivo V25 Pro launched in India; know offers, price, specs, every detail here

Also Read: 7 Smartphones with good battery life under Rs 12,000