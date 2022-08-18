Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing Phone 1 price hiked by Rs 1,000 in India across all variants; know details here

    Nothing has announced that the price of the Nothing Phone 1 in India will now start at Rs. 33,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 18, 2022, 3:02 PM IST

    The price of the Nothing Phone 1 in India has been increased by Rs. 1,000 across all variants, the London-based company announced on Thursday. According to the company, the price increase is due to fluctuating currency exchange rates, among other things. Last month, the smartphone was released globally, including in India. It has a transparent back panel to aid the Glyph Interface, a 6.55-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC.

    According to a communication from Nothing, the price of the Nothing Phone 1 in India will now begin at Rs. 33,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs. 36,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs. 39,999 for the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Notably, all variants will now be costlier by Rs. 1,000 than the launch price.

    The company stated that the price change would be effective immediately. Nothing in its statement said, "A lot has happened since we originally began developing Phone (1), including economic factors like fluctuating currency exchange rates and rising component costs. We've had to change prices in response to the current climate."

    The Nothing Phone 1 features a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixel) OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It has a dual rear camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensors and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calling. The Nothing Phone 1 has an internal storage capacity of 256GB UFS 3.1.

    The Nothing Phone 1 is powered by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W wired charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging. Other features include facial recognition with face coverings, IP53 dust and water resistance, dual stereo speakers, three microphones, and Glyph Interface with customizable lighting effects.
     

