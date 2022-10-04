Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jio Book laptop quietly launched in India at Rs 19,500; Know specs, other details

    Jio Book price in India has been revealed as the laptop has quietly been launched and sold via the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). Only government departments can shop here and we speculate that general availability might happen during Diwali. Jio Book price in India is set at Rs 19,500.

    Jio Book laptop quietly launched in India at Rs 19500 Know specs other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 2:07 PM IST

    The JioBook pricing has been disclosed, as Reliance Jio has quietly unveiled the country's most affordable laptop. Following its debut at the India Mobile Congress (IMC 2022), the corporation has put the new JioBook laptop on the Government e-Marketplace. The new JioBook laptop, like previous Jio items, is a mass market device that will be offered at a cheap price of Rs 19,500.

    It is worth noting that only government officials will be able to purchase the laptop currently and the general availability of the JioBook is expected to be announced by the company soon.  The design, pricing, and specifications of the new 'made in India' JioBook laptop have been unveiled in the listing on Government e-Marketplace (GEM). As previously stated, the new JioBook is now exclusively available to government personnel; however, it is rumoured that it will be available to the general public around Diwali.

    Also Read | Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro to launch today: When, how to watch launch live? Know expected specs, more

    The new JioBook is priced at Rs 19,500 on the Government e-Marketplace. Given Reliance Jio's prior product introductions, it is reasonable to anticipate the business to combine the laptop with some internet subscriptions. The brand may also provide consumers with simple EMI choices.

    JioBook features a plastic body with ‘Jio’ logo on the lid. The laptop has an 11.6-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels and substantial bezels. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 CPU and Adreno 610 GPU power the laptop. It has 2GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage, which can be upgraded with a microSD card.

    Also Read | Apple may not bring TouchID to iPhone 15 series, suggests report

    The JioBook runs the brand's proprietary operating system, JioOS, which includes programmes such as Microsoft Ad Browser and Jio Cloud PC. The gadget also has an HD webcam. The new JioBook includes 4G connection, a USB-A 2.0 port, a USB-A 3.0 port, an HDMI connector, WiFi ac, and Bluetooth 5.0. A 55.1 to 60 AH battery powers the laptop and is supposed to last up to 8 hours on a single charge. The gadget also has two speakers and a dual integrated microphone.

    Also Read | iOS 16 tricks: 6 improved camera features that an iPhone user must try

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 2:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Xiaomi 12T Xiaomi 12T Pro to launch today When how to watch launch live Know expected specs more gcw

    Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro to launch today: When, how to watch launch live? Know expected specs, more

    Apple may not bring TouchID to iPhone 15 series suggests report gcw

    Apple may not bring TouchID to iPhone 15 series, suggests report

    4 things we know about the upcoming Google Pixel 7 series gcw

    4 things we know about the upcoming Google Pixel 7 series

    Moto G72 with 108MP rear camera 5000mAh battery launched is it worth buying gcw

    Moto G72 with 108MP rear camera, 5,000mAh battery launched; Should you buy it?

    Reliance Jio to launch 4G enabled affordable laptop at Rs 15000 Report gcw

    Reliance Jio to launch 4G enabled affordable laptop at Rs 15,000: Report

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Nitin Menon - The only Indian umpire for showcase event-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Nitin Menon - The only Indian umpire for showcase event

    Air Force Day Parade: 83 IAF aircraft in this year's flypast

    Air Force Day Parade: 83 IAF aircraft in this year's flypast

    football FIFA World Cup 2022 EPL English Premier League 22-23: Brendan Rodgers feels Gareth Southgate should have James Maddison in England squad-ayh

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Rodgers feels Southgate should have Maddison in England's squad

    Twitter edit feature is finally here How does it work Is it available in India gcw

    Twitter's edit feature is finally here! How does it work? Is it available in India?

    Gujarat Six injured after revellers at Garba venue attacked in Kheda district - adt

    Gujarat: Six injured after revellers at Garba venue attacked in Kheda district

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 playoffs: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals-ayh

    LLC 2022: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals

    Video Icon
    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon
    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon