Jio Book laptop quietly launched in India at Rs 19,500; Know specs, other details

The JioBook pricing has been disclosed, as Reliance Jio has quietly unveiled the country's most affordable laptop. Following its debut at the India Mobile Congress (IMC 2022), the corporation has put the new JioBook laptop on the Government e-Marketplace. The new JioBook laptop, like previous Jio items, is a mass market device that will be offered at a cheap price of Rs 19,500.

It is worth noting that only government officials will be able to purchase the laptop currently and the general availability of the JioBook is expected to be announced by the company soon. The design, pricing, and specifications of the new 'made in India' JioBook laptop have been unveiled in the listing on Government e-Marketplace (GEM). As previously stated, the new JioBook is now exclusively available to government personnel; however, it is rumoured that it will be available to the general public around Diwali.

The new JioBook is priced at Rs 19,500 on the Government e-Marketplace. Given Reliance Jio's prior product introductions, it is reasonable to anticipate the business to combine the laptop with some internet subscriptions. The brand may also provide consumers with simple EMI choices.

JioBook features a plastic body with ‘Jio’ logo on the lid. The laptop has an 11.6-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels and substantial bezels. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 CPU and Adreno 610 GPU power the laptop. It has 2GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage, which can be upgraded with a microSD card.

The JioBook runs the brand's proprietary operating system, JioOS, which includes programmes such as Microsoft Ad Browser and Jio Cloud PC. The gadget also has an HD webcam. The new JioBook includes 4G connection, a USB-A 2.0 port, a USB-A 3.0 port, an HDMI connector, WiFi ac, and Bluetooth 5.0. A 55.1 to 60 AH battery powers the laptop and is supposed to last up to 8 hours on a single charge. The gadget also has two speakers and a dual integrated microphone.

