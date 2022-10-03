Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iOS 16 tricks: 6 improved camera features that an iPhone user must try

    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 5:58 PM IST

    Updated to iOS 16? iOS 16 brings a bunch of new and exciting features to the iPhone camera app. Here are 6 cool camera and photo features you should try

    If you have iOS 16 on your iPhone, you have probably utilised the revamped lockscreen, the edit and unsend functionality in Messages, and the new focus modes. However, you may have missed out on some great camera and picture editing improvements included in the recent iOS version. 

    Editing photos is easier now

    With iOS 16, if you choose to an edit an image in the default iOS Photos app, you can now copy the edit and paste it to another image of your liking. Photographers and other social media content makers who wish to swiftly edit a collection of comparable photographs will like this tool.

    If you have many images to edit, you can simply edit one, copy the edits, and paste them onto another image, thanks to iOS 16. All you have to do is open any image and edit it to your liking. When you're through with your modifications, go to the three dots at the top and choose 'copy edits.' Open a new picture and select 'paste edits' from the three-dot menu. All of the edits will be placed into your image, eliminating the need to modify each image separately.

    Drawing shapes is easier

    You may now draw shapes on your images and the iPhone will turn them into precise forms to improve their appearance. Simply go to Photos and open the image you wish to alter. Then, at the top, hit 'Edit,' choose pen from the right corner, and manually draw any form (circle, triangle, oval, heart, etc.) on the image. But, instead of releasing the pen fast, draw any form by hand and hold it. The hand-drawn shape will be transformed into a professionally created shape.

    Hide photos

    Another secret iOS 16 feature is the ability to hide personal images and videos from the view of others. Simply enter Photos and choose the image/video you wish to hide. Then, at the top, press the three dots and select 'Hide' > Hide Photo. Your photo will be relocated to the new secret folder, which you may view by going to Albums and scrolling down to the Hidden folder. You will now be prompted to enter your passcode or use Touch ID/Face ID on your iPhone. Then you may see all of your hidden photographs or videos.

    Clear the background with just a tap

    With iOS 16, you can now simply press and hold an image's subject to remove it from the backdrop. This function eliminates a tiny but time-consuming issue that many have when deleting an image's backdrop. Normally, you'd have to use tools like Photoshop to manually erase the background, but thankfully, Apple has introduced this fantastic quality of life function that allows you to do so in a matter of seconds. After lifting the object, you can hold it and then paste it into any app, such as Instagram, Twitter, or Notes.

    Translate text of an image 

    A new translation tool in the camera app allows you to convert the text of any photograph into another language. Open the Camera app and take a photo of the text you wish to translate. Then, in the bottom-right corner of the viewfinder, press the text selection button until it turns yellow, and then hit the translate option to obtain an instant translation.

    Sharing with family through iCloud

    We frequently take images with our families and friends but neglect to share them with one another. Apple has added an iCloud Shared Photo Library function for convenience, allowing you to establish a library with up to five individuals in it. Members may share, edit, remove, and caption photographs in the same way they would with their own photo collection. If you want to do so in the camera app, you may also click a photograph to have it instantly added to a shared library.

