IPL 2025 mega auction: RCB secures Tim David for Rs 3 crore, fans call it 'absolute steal'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have signed Australian batsman Tim David for Rs 3 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, after he played for Mumbai Indians in previous seasons.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have secured the services of hard-hitting Australian batsman Tim David for INR 3 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The bidding process saw Sunrisers Hyderabad make the initial bid, but they stopped short of crossing the 3 crore mark for the explosive middle-order batsman.

Also Read: IPL 2025 mega auction: Who is Anshul Kamboj, Haryana all-rounder bought by MI for Rs 3.4 crore?

The Australian cricketer, known for his powerful hitting, played for Mumbai Indians in the previous IPL season and had registered for the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore

Tim David made his IPL debut in 2021, having impressed in the Big Bash League (BBL) as a formidable finisher. He was signed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the 2021 season, but only featured in a single game that year.

For the 2022 season, Mumbai Indians secured David at an amount of Rs 8.25 crore. In this season with Mumbai, David played 8 matches, amassing 186 runs at an outstanding strike rate of over 215.

By IPL 2023, David had become a regular in the Mumbai Indians lineup and featured in 16 games, and scored 231 runs at a strike rate of nearly 160. In IPL 2024, he played 13 matches, accumulating 241 runs with a strike rate of over 155.

Latest Videos