ZIM Stock In Spotlight After Price Target Hikes By Barclays, Jefferies: But Retail’s Not Sold

Jefferies reportedly raised its price target on ZIM to $28 from $25, while keeping a ‘Hold’ rating on the stock.

ZIM Stock In Spotlight After Price Target Hikes By Barclays, Jefferies: But Retail’s Not Sold
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 6:33 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 6:33 PM IST

Following its strong third-quarter earnings report, Israeli cargo shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ($ZIM) has received a slew of price target upgrades by brokerages.

Jefferies reportedly raised its price target on ZIM to $28 from $25, while keeping a ‘Hold’ rating on the stock. The brokerage noted that Q3 earnings "jumped off the charts," led by a strong freight market, but also due to management's deliberate action to avoid contracting at low rates and staying highly exposed to spot rates.

At the same time, Barclays analyst Marco Limite reportedly raised the price target on the stock to $16.50 from $13.90, while keeping an ‘Underweight’ rating on the shares.

The brokerage has raised its fiscal 2024 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) forecasts by 10% following the company’s earnings announcement. However, it believes earnings will peak in 2024 and expects a correction in fiscal 2025 against the backdrop of oversupply and potential destocking.

Last week, ZIM reported a 117% year-over-year (YoY) rise in its third-quarter revenue to $2.765 billion, way above Wall Street’s estimate of $2.39 billion.

The company reported a net income of $1.13 billion compared to a net loss of $2.27 billion in the third quarter last year. Earnings per share came in at $9.34, significantly outperforming an analyst estimate of $6.95.

It also raised its guidance for the full-year 2024, expecting to generate adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) between $3.3 billion and $3.6 billion compared to an earlier guidance range of $2.6 billion and $3.0 billion.

Notably, the board declared a regular cash dividend of approximately $340 million, or $2.81 per ordinary share and a special dividend of approximately $100 million, or $0.84 per share.

Despite the bullish take by analysts, retail sentiment on Stocktwits flipped into the ‘bearish’ territory (39/100) from ‘bullish’ a day ago. The stock was trading nearly 4% lower in Monday’s pre-market session.

ZIM's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:15 a.m. ET on Nov. 25, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits ZIM's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:15 a.m. ET on Nov. 25, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Still, some Stocktwits followers of the ticker believe there could be a buy-on-dips opportunity if the stock dips further.

One user has highlighted the firm’s dividend payout during the quarter.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

MicroStrategy Stock Leaps Pre-Market After Analyst Cheers ‘Insatiable’ Bitcoin Play, But Retail Stays Cautious

MicroStrategy Stock Leaps Pre-Market After Analyst Cheers ‘Insatiable’ Bitcoin Play, But Retail Stays Cautious

Two Satellite Launches, New Govt Funding Propel Rocket Lab Stock: Retail Joins the Ride

Two Satellite Launches, New Govt Funding Propel Rocket Lab Stock: Retail Joins the Ride

Top 10 Most Newly-Watched Symbols On Stocktwits Last Week

Top 10 Most Newly-Watched Symbols On Stocktwits Last Week

Chinese Used-Car Retailer Uxin Reports Strong Q2 Results, Guides To First Quarterly EBITDA Profit: As Stock Rises Retail Gets Bullish

Chinese Used-Car Retailer Uxin Reports Strong Q2 Results, Guides To First Quarterly EBITDA Profit: As Stock Rises Retail Gets Bullish

10 Most Viewed Symbols On Stocktwits Last Week-Amid-Market-Rebound

10 Most Viewed Symbols On Stocktwits Last Week-Amid-Market-Rebound

Recent Stories

MicroStrategy Stock Leaps Pre-Market After Analyst Cheers ‘Insatiable’ Bitcoin Play, But Retail Stays Cautious

MicroStrategy Stock Leaps Pre-Market After Analyst Cheers ‘Insatiable’ Bitcoin Play, But Retail Stays Cautious

Mahesh Babu's early career: His debut film salary and beyond dmn

Mahesh Babu's early career: His debut film salary and beyond

IPL 2025 mega auction: RCB secures Tim David for Rs 3 Crore, fans call it 'absolute steal' dmn

IPL 2025 mega auction: RCB secures Tim David for Rs 3 crore, fans call it 'absolute steal'

Jaipur SHOCKER! Man tries to hang self during Facebook live, saved by police in nick of time (WATCH) shk

Jaipur SHOCKER! Man tries to hang self during Facebook live, saved by police in nick of time (WATCH)

Two Satellite Launches, New Govt Funding Propel Rocket Lab Stock: Retail Joins the Ride

Two Satellite Launches, New Govt Funding Propel Rocket Lab Stock: Retail Joins the Ride

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon