Apple may not bring TouchID to iPhone 15 series, suggests report

Apple launched the Face ID feature on the iPhone X series, and still has the Touch ID on the iPhone SE series. When Apple introduced the Touch ID fingerprint biometric sensor on the iPhone 5s nine years back, it offered better security without compromising on convenience.

Apple won’t release a new iPhone with TouchID in the near future. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Power On email stated that the iPhone 15 will not have TouchID. He also stated that TouchID is unlikely to return on high-end flagship iPhone models very soon.

He stated, "Over the last few years, there have been internal conversations at Apple about reintroducing Touch ID to high-end iPhones. The business has experimented with in-screen Touch ID and has even considered placing it on the power button. At this point, I believe Face ID is here to stay, and Touch ID will not be coming to flagship iPhones in the near future."

Touch ID is still available on the iPhone SE and some iPad devices, including the iPad mini 6. However, it is still confined to Apple's low-cost smartphones. For flagship products, Apple employs Face ID, which can unlock the device just by looking at it. The iPhone 14 and iPad Pro both have it. Apple is said to be planning to introduce in-display TouchID and FaceID to the iPhone, but it looks that Cupertino will need more time to refine the technology before it reaches your handset.

Android smartphones have been getting both the software-centric face unlock feature and the fingerprint sensor, which is available either on the power button or under the display. Apple seems to have taken a different approach here, and the dynamic island notch integration shows us the company might have its reasons.

