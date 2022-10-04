Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple may not bring TouchID to iPhone 15 series, suggests report

    Apple launched the Face ID feature on the iPhone X series, and still has the Touch ID on the iPhone SE series. When Apple introduced the Touch ID fingerprint biometric sensor on the iPhone 5s nine years back, it offered better security without compromising on convenience.
     

    Apple may not bring TouchID to iPhone 15 series suggests report gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

    Apple won’t release a new iPhone with TouchID in the near future. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Power On email stated that the iPhone 15 will not have TouchID. He also stated that TouchID is unlikely to return on high-end flagship iPhone models very soon.

    Although Apple has tested TouchID on recent iPhones internally, the firm has opted not to include the biometric sensor on its flagship phones. When Apple first released the Touch ID fingerprint biometric sensor on the iPhone 5s nine years ago, it provided improved security while sacrificing convenience. Touch ID was later added to iPads, MacBooks, and even iMac keyboards by Apple.

    Also Read | iOS 16 tricks: 6 improved camera features that an iPhone user must try

    He stated, "Over the last few years, there have been internal conversations at Apple about reintroducing Touch ID to high-end iPhones. The business has experimented with in-screen Touch ID and has even considered placing it on the power button. At this point, I believe Face ID is here to stay, and Touch ID will not be coming to flagship iPhones in the near future."

    Touch ID is still available on the iPhone SE and some iPad devices, including the iPad mini 6. However, it is still confined to Apple's low-cost smartphones. For flagship products, Apple employs Face ID, which can unlock the device just by looking at it. The iPhone 14 and iPad Pro both have it. Apple is said to be planning to introduce in-display TouchID and FaceID to the iPhone, but it looks that Cupertino will need more time to refine the technology before it reaches your handset.

    Also Read | Looking to work at Apple? Tim Cook reveals 4 qualities tech giant looks for while recruiting

    Android smartphones have been getting both the software-centric face unlock feature and the fingerprint sensor, which is available either on the power button or under the display.  Apple seems to have taken a different approach here, and the dynamic island notch integration shows us the company might have its reasons.

    Also Read | Apple to reduce plan to boost iPhone 14 production; Here's why

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 11:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    4 things we know about the upcoming Google Pixel 7 series gcw

    4 things we know about the upcoming Google Pixel 7 series

    Moto G72 with 108MP rear camera 5000mAh battery launched is it worth buying gcw

    Moto G72 with 108MP rear camera, 5,000mAh battery launched; Should you buy it?

    Reliance Jio to launch 4G enabled affordable laptop at Rs 15000 Report gcw

    Reliance Jio to launch 4G enabled affordable laptop at Rs 15,000: Report

    OnePlus Nord Watch launched in India 5 reasons to buy this smartwatch gcw

    OnePlus Nord Watch launched in India; 5 reasons to buy this smartwatch

    Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 to begin on October 5; here's top deals to expect 0- adt

    Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 to begin on October 5; here's top tech deals to expect

    Recent Stories

    Vikram Vedha box office collection report Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer fails Monday test drb

    Vikram Vedha box office report: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer fails ‘Monday test’

    Its Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde as Mumbai gears up for show-of-strength during Dussehra rallies AJR

    Its Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde as Mumbai gears up for show-of-strength during Dussehra rallies

    Jr NTR is all praises for RRR director SS Rajamouli on receiving standing ovation in Los Angeles SUR

    Jr NTR is all praises for RRR director SS Rajamouli on receiving standing ovation in Los Angeles

    Who was Hemant K Lohia JK DG Prisons found murdered at his home gcw

    Who was Hemant K Lohia, J&K DG-Prisons found murdered at his home?

    Ponniyin Selvan box office report collections for Mani Ratnam directorial decreased by 50 per cent in Monday test drb

    Ponniyin Selvan box office report: Collections for Mani Ratnam’s directorial down by 50%

    Recent Videos

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon
    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon