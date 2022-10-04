Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro to launch today: When, how to watch launch live? Know expected specs, more

Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro will be launched by the company at a special event in Munich on October 4. The Xiaomi 12T series launch event will begin at 14:00 GMT+2 on October 4, which means that the event will commence at 5:30pm IST.

The Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro will be unveiled today at a special event in Munich (October 4). Xiaomi has been previewing the new Xiaomi 12T series for quite some time, and the firm plans to unveil other 'mega' items alongside the new smartphones. On October 4, the Xiaomi 12T series launch event will begin at 14:00 GMT+2, which translates to 5:30pm IST.

The debut event for the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro will be livestreamed on YouTube, Facebook, and Xiaomi's official website for people all around the world. You can watch the Xiaomi 12T series launch here to catch up on all the activity from the event.

Also Read | Apple may not bring TouchID to iPhone 15 series, suggests report

All we need to know about Xiaomi 12T

The Xiaomi 12T is said to include a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The display is touted to boast a refresh rate of 120Hz and top Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Xiaomi 12T will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor under the hood.

Also Read | iOS 16 tricks: 6 improved camera features that an iPhone user must try

The smartphone will include a triple camera configuration at the back, with a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The smartphone will include a 20MP front-facing camera for video chats and selfies. It will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging and will ship with Android 12 based MIUI 12.

What we know about Xiaomi 12T Pro

Aside from a few minor tweaks, the Xiaomi 12T Pro will be similar to its sister, the Xiaomi 12T. The Xiaomi 12T Pro model will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU and will include a 200MP main camera on the back.

Also Read | Moto G72 with 108MP rear camera, 5,000mAh battery launched; Should you buy it?