Apple is anticipated to reveal the iPhone 18 Pro Max at its September 9 event. From a revamped Dynamic Island and camera enhancements to the A20 Pro processor and potential India price, here's everything we know before the formal announcement.

Apple is preparing to hold its annual iPhone launch event on September 9, where the firm is likely to unveil the iPhone 18 range. As typically, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to be the flagship model, including the largest display, the most powerful camera system, and the most recent hardware updates from Apple.

While Apple has been tight-lipped on the upcoming iPhones, various leaks and stories in recent months have provided a fairly accurate picture of what to expect. Here's everything we know so far about the iPhone 18 Pro Max ahead of its planned release.

The expected launch date

Apple has officially scheduled the next product announcement event for September 9. The iPhone 18 series is expected to be announced during the keynote, with pre-orders beginning later that week. If Apple followed...

Apple has yet to disclose pricing, but industry rumours imply that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be priced similarly to its predecessor. The base model is estimated to cost about Rs 1,64,900 in India, with ultimate pricing dependent on taxes and storage options. The gadget is likely to be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

New design.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to include one of Apple's most significant design changes in recent years. According to many rumours, the corporation might downsize the Dynamic Island to give customers more useful display space. The tablet is also likely to maintain its premium titanium frame, with reduced bezels around the screen.

Apple is also expected to stick with a textured matte glass back, although minor tweaks to the rear camera module may help distinguish the new model from its predecessor.

Expected colours

According to leaks, Apple may sell the iPhone 18 Pro Max in Black Titanium, Silver Titanium, Natural Titanium, and a new deep blue finish. However, the exact colour selections will only be revealed during the launch event.

Camera Upgrades

Apple is likely to enhance the iPhone 18 Pro Max's camera system with new image sensors to increase low-light shooting and dynamic range. The telephoto camera might have improved optical zoom capabilities, while the ultra-wide camera is expected to have a higher-resolution sensor.

The firm is also anticipated to extend AI-powered photography tools, allowing for smarter picture processing, editing, and scene identification via Apple Intelligence.

Performance and Software

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is believed to be powered by Apple's new A20 Pro chipset, which will provide greater CPU and GPU performance while also improving power efficiency. The chip is also predicted to greatly improve on-device AI performance.

The smartphone will most likely come pre-installed with iOS 27, which includes new Apple Intelligence capabilities, productivity enhancements, and improved privacy controls.

Battery and Charging

Battery life is projected to improve because to the more efficient A20 Pro processor and potential battery capacity increases. The device will most likely enable fast wired charging, MagSafe wireless charging, and USB-C connection; however, Apple is unlikely to include a charger in the retail package.

What else to expect on September 9?

Along with the iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple is likely to reveal the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Plus, and iPhone 18 Pro. The business may also release new Apple Watch models and upgraded AirPods, with Apple Intelligence being a significant priority throughout its ecosystem.

All specifications, pricing, and availability will be formally verified by Apple on September 9.