Apple's upcoming September 9 event is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, raising questions about potential price drops for the iPhone 16 Pro and 17 Pro. While Apple typically discontinues older Pro models from its official store rather than reducing prices, retailers may offer discounts to clear existing inventory.

Apple has stated that its next significant product announcement event will take place on September 9. Although Apple has not yet formally announced the items it intends to reveal, it is widely anticipated that the iPhone 18 Pro series will make its debut during the event. According to Reuters, Apple's newest iPhone models and possibly its first foldable iPhone will be unveiled at the event.

However, the most important concern for consumers who are thinking about purchasing earlier Pro models is if the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro will become less expensive after the new versions are released.

Apple's official India shop presently sells the iPhone 17 Pro. However, after releasing their replacements, Apple has already eliminated earlier Pro models from its official list. The iPhone 17 Pro may ultimately be removed from Apple's official store if the firm adopts a similar strategy following the release of the iPhone 18 Pro, but this does not imply that the phones would vanish from the market right now. In order to get rid of inventory, retailers and online retailers may continue to sell their current goods at a discount. The iPhone 17 Pro versions may be removed from Apple's official lineup once their replacements are released, according to some rumours.

iPhone 16 Pro Is Already Off Apple's India Store

According to Apple's 2024 announcement, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max were introduced in India with beginning pricing of Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,44,900, respectively. Nevertheless, Apple's official India iPhone selection does not presently include either model. This demonstrates how Apple's policy operates: rather than being permanently kept at lower official pricing, previous Pro models are often discontinued. This implies that store reductions may make the iPhone 16 Pro more affordable, but consumers shouldn't anticipate a price reduction from Apple.

What About iPhone 17 Pro?

According to Apple's official website, the iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900 in India, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,49,900. Following the September event, these models may be taken out of Apple's official shop if the company follows its typical course. Retail prices may then decrease, particularly during holiday and clearance sales. However, the amount of any reduction will vary depending on what's left in stock and what the merchant is offering.

Should Apple Users Wait?

It could make sense to hold off on purchasing an iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 17 Pro until after Apple's September 9 event. Even if Apple doesn't formally lower pricing, the introduction may result in greater discounts from merchants. However, consumers should be aware that as inventories start to run out, older Pro models may become more difficult to locate. Therefore, rather than an official Apple price reduction, the greatest bargains may rely on availability, timing, and retailer-specific incentives.