    iPhone 14 under Rs 45,000! You can buy latest Apple smartphone on Flipkart; Details here

    Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at Rs 69,900 on Apple’s official website however, you can get the Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs 44,999 in the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. Here's how you can grab the latest Apple smartphone.

    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 3:25 PM IST

    The Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale, which starts today, offers a significant discount on the Apple iPhone 14 model (February 3). Along with the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Apple iPhone 14 was released in the latter part of last year with a starting price of Rs 79,900.

    Although the Apple iPhone 14 is a flagship model in the series, consumers did not respond well to it because it is very similar to the Apple iPhone 13, which it replaces. Sales of the Apple iPhone 13 increased following the release of the Apple iPhone 14, despite the two smartphones having almost identical features and a vastly different price.

    Also Read | Oppo Reno 8T 5G with 67W fast charging, 108MP main camera launched

    Although both iPhones have the same body, camera, operating system, and other features, there is a price difference of more than Rs 10,000 between them. The Apple iPhone 14 is currently on sale at Flipkart's Big Bachat Dhamaal for just Rs 44,999, while the Apple iPhone 13 is currently priced at Rs 69,900 on Apple's official website.

    Similar to the Apple iPhone 13, but with additional cores, the Apple iPhone 14 runs on the same processor. The front of the device has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a notch resembling that of the iPhone 13 and a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. The phone has a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors on the back.

    Also Read | Realme GT Neo 5 to feature purple LED light, 240W fast charging

    After a discount of Rs 7,901, the Apple iPhone 14 is presently selling for Rs 71,999 on Flipkart. The price of the smartphone is further reduced to Rs 67,999 by offering purchasers an additional Rs 4,000 immediate discount on HDFC Bank credit card, debit card, and credit card EMI purchases.

    Along with this, Flipkart is slashing the cost of your previous smartphone by up to Rs 23,000, making the Apple iPhone 14 available for Rs 44,999. This indicates that the Apple iPhone 14 is now available on Flipkart for Rs 44,999 after all bank offers and discounts, a Rs 34,901 savings.

    Also Read | Like the 'Pro, Max, Ultra' but not overpriced: OnePlus takes sly dig at Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

