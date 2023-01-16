Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2023: Know dates, bank offers, time for amazing deals

The Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2023 began on January 15 at midnight and will end on January 20. The sale will last for a total of six days. From time, bank offers, here's everything you need to know.

Flipkart, an Indian e-commerce company, kicked off 2023 with a boom by announcing its first big sale of the year before Republic Day. The Flipkart sale started at midnight on January 15 and will last for six days, ending on January 20.

From January 14 at midnight, customers with access to Flipkart Plus may take advantage of Big Savings Days perks 24 hours early. According to Flipkart, throughout the Big Saving Days period, shoppers stand to save money on every bargain.

The Flipkart Big Saving Days 2023 sale started on January 14 at midnight for Flipkart Plus customers. Spending 40 Flipkart super coins will provide you access to the benefit. The deal started on January 15 at midnight for everyone else and will expire on January 20. The sale will last for a total of six days, seven for Flipkart plus customers.

Customers will be able to get outrageous offers at 12 am, 8 am, and 4 pm, according to a Flipkart announcement. In addition, Flipkart will provide Tick Tock Deals, where the lowest pricing will be made available daily between 12 am and 10 am.

The Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale also has important bank deals available to customers. Customers who use credit or debit cards from ICICI Bank or Citi Bank will immediately save 10%.

Customers using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card to make a purchase will get a 5% cashback during the event. All of Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2023 offerings and terms and conditions have not yet been made public.

