Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2023: Know dates, bank offers, time for amazing deals

    The Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2023 began on January 15 at midnight and will end on January 20. The sale will last for a total of six days. From time, bank offers, here's everything you need to know.

    Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2023 Know dates bank offers time for amazing deals everything here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 4:47 PM IST

    Flipkart, an Indian e-commerce company, kicked off 2023 with a boom by announcing its first big sale of the year before Republic Day. The Flipkart sale started at midnight on January 15 and will last for six days, ending on January 20.

    From January 14 at midnight, customers with access to Flipkart Plus may take advantage of Big Savings Days perks 24 hours early. According to Flipkart, throughout the Big Saving Days period, shoppers stand to save money on every bargain. 

    Also Read | Amazon to introduce Prime Lite, subscription to start from Rs 999: Report

    The Flipkart Big Saving Days 2023 sale started on January 14 at midnight for Flipkart Plus customers. Spending 40 Flipkart super coins will provide you access to the benefit. The deal started on January 15 at midnight for everyone else and will expire on January 20. The sale will last for a total of six days, seven for Flipkart plus customers. 

    Customers will be able to get outrageous offers at 12 am, 8 am, and 4 pm, according to a Flipkart announcement. In addition, Flipkart will provide Tick Tock Deals, where the lowest pricing will be made available daily between 12 am and 10 am.

    Also Read | Apple to reportedly launch cheaper AirPods for roughly Rs 8,000 early next year

    The Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale also has important bank deals available to customers. Customers who use credit or debit cards from ICICI Bank or Citi Bank will immediately save 10%.

    Customers using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card to make a purchase will get a 5% cashback during the event. All of Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2023 offerings and terms and conditions have not yet been made public.

    Also Read | Here's why iQOO 11 5G should be your next smartphone

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2023, 4:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G to launch on January 18 Here is how much it may cost gcw

    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G to launch on January 18; Here's how much it may cost

    Apple to reportedly launch cheaper AirPods for roughly Rs 8000 early next year gcw

    Apple to reportedly launch cheaper AirPods for roughly Rs 8,000 early next year

    Here is why iQOO 11 5G should be your next smartphone gcw

    Here's why iQOO 11 5G should be your next smartphone

    iPhone 14 under Rs 50000 Here is how to buy latest Apple smartphone on Flipkart gcw

    iPhone 14 under Rs 50,000? Here's how to buy latest Apple smartphone

    iQOO 11 5G India launch today Know when where and how to watch event live gcw

    iQOO 11 5G India launch today: Know when, where and how to watch event live?

    Recent Stories

    Orchestrated confrontation to intimidate and capture judiciary: Congress slams Centre over its letter to CJI - adt

    'Orchestrated confrontation to intimidate and capture judiciary': Congress slams Centre over its letter to CJI

    Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Day 5: Vijay, Ajith starrer Tamil actioner films join the Rs 100 crores club vma

    Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Day 5: Vijay, Ajith starrer Tamil actioner films join the Rs 100 crores club

    17-year-old coaching student commits suicide in hostel room in Rajasthan's Kota: Police AJR

    17-year-old coaching student commits suicide in hostel room in Rajasthan's Kota: Police

    Nepal plane crash Did you know Yeti Airlines aircraft was previously owned by Kingfisher Airlines gcw

    Nepal plane crash: Did you know Yeti Airlines aircraft was previously owned by Kingfisher Airlines?

    football Gary Neville vs Piers Morgan: War of words erupt after former Man United icon claims Arsenal won't win premier league snt

    Gary Neville vs Piers Morgan: War of words erupt after 'T-Bag' claims Arsenal won't win Premier League

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon