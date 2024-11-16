Boost your bone health: Top 7 calcium-rich drinks

Health
Calcium deficiency can lead to various health problems. Boost your calcium intake with these nutritious drinks.
One cup of milk contains 300 micrograms of calcium and is also low in fat.
One cup of almond milk contains 385 grams of calcium, about one-third of the daily requirement.
Coconut milk also contains calcium essential for the body.
100 grams of soy milk contains 25 micrograms of calcium.
Rich in calcium, chia seed water is good for bone health.
Orange juice, rich in Vitamin C and calcium, promotes bone health.
One cup of spinach contains 250 micrograms of calcium, making spinach smoothies a healthy choice.