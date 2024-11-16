Health

Boost your bone health: Top 7 calcium-rich drinks

Calcium deficiency can lead to various health problems. Boost your calcium intake with these nutritious drinks. 

Image credits: Getty

Milk

One cup of milk contains 300 micrograms of calcium and is also low in fat.

Image credits: Getty

Almond milk

One cup of almond milk contains 385 grams of calcium, about one-third of the daily requirement.

Image credits: Getty

Coconut milk

Coconut milk also contains calcium essential for the body.

Image credits: Getty

Soy milk

100 grams of soy milk contains 25 micrograms of calcium.

Image credits: Getty

Chia seed water

Rich in calcium, chia seed water is good for bone health.

Image credits: Getty

Orange juice

Orange juice, rich in Vitamin C and calcium, promotes bone health.

Image credits: Getty

Spinach smoothie

One cup of spinach contains 250 micrograms of calcium, making spinach smoothies a healthy choice.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One