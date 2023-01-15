Amazon to introduce Prime Lite, subscription to start from Rs 999: Report

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amazon Prime Lite subscriptions are currently being tested in India.Since the price was raised to Rs 1499 for a year, Amazon Prime has been prohibitively expensive. Amazon is now testing a more cheap plan in India as a response to this.

    First Published Jan 15, 2023, 4:55 PM IST

    Subscriptions to Amazon Prime Lite are presently being tested in India. Over the years, Amazon has altered the price of Prime membership several times and frequently introduces new subscription tiers. Prior to December 2021, when Amazon made the decision to raise the price of a Prime membership, it was one of the more affordable choices. Since the price was raised to Rs 1499 for a year, Amazon Prime has been prohibitively expensive. Amazon is now testing a more cheap plan in India as a response to this.

    According to Onlytech, Amazon is testing a new "Prime Lite" plan there. The cost is Rs 999 for the yearly subscription plan. You will save Rs 500 compared to the ordinary package, which has a price tag of Rs 1,000. However, consumers will have to put up with a few drawbacks in return for the lower prices.

    Prime Lite offers unlimited free two-day and standard delivery, but it doesn't offer same-day or one-day delivery. Additionally, while using their ICICI credit card with Amazon Pay, Prime members could receive 5% cash back.

    There is also Amazon Prime Video, where customers will see advertisements. Additionally, Prime Video only offers standard definition (SD) content, and the number of devices that may stream content concurrently is restricted to two. Naturally, you may also watch sports in real time.

    Since the plan is still under beta testing, only a small percentage of Prime members in India are currently able to use it. Amazon could start promoting the plan as a more cost-effective subscription choice for Prime subscribers who also want access to the Prime Video streaming service when the beta test period is through.

    The best feature is that, unlike the mobile-only option, clients can view their preferred TV series and movies on their smart TVs and laptops. For those who desire the works, the Rs 1499 yearly membership, which grants access to all Amazon services, is still available.

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2023, 4:55 PM IST
