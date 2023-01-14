Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple to reportedly launch cheaper AirPods for roughly Rs 8,000 early next year

    A well-known Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo claims that Apple is planning to launch a more affordable standard AirPods, which could cost around $99. Along with that, the company is also working on the second generation of AirPods Max, over-ear headphones.

    Apple is reportedly working on affordable AirPods and new-gen AirPods Max headphones. Apple may release the budget-friendly earbuds in the second half of 2024, but production concerns might delay the introduction until early 2025, claims renowned Apple expert Ming-Chi Kuo. According to the expert, the cost-effective AirPods would cost $99, or around Rs 8,000. The cheapest AirPods (2nd Gen) are priced at Rs 14,900 in India, whereas the third-gen AirPods, which were released last year, are priced at Rs 19,900. The most costly audio item in Apple's lineup is still the AirPods Max, which retail for Rs 59,900.

    Kuo further stated that the Apple team at its Cupertino, California headquarters is preparing to switch the suppliers of its AirPods.  It has already been claimed that Apple is developing inexpensive AirPods.

    Along with that, the company is also working on the second generation of AirPods Max, over-ear headphones.

    Another expert published earlier this month and stated that Apple anticipates a decrease in the shipments of its audio devices this year. According to reports, the third generation of AirPods is not selling well, thus the business is thinking of releasing cheaper AirPods to draw in more users.

    The Apple AirPods Max, on the other hand, will include all the most recent features. First, for the highest audio quality, the headphones might include cutting-edge wireless audio codecs. If Apple decides to step up its game, the next-generation Apple AirPods Max may include health features such as a heart-rate sensor.

    Apple won't be the first company to include health-tracking capabilities in music goods, either. Select TWS earphones from manufacturers like Jabra and Bose already come with a heart-rate sensor.

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2023, 1:42 PM IST
