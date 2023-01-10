Here's why iQOO 11 5G should be your next smartphone

The iQOO 11 comes with interesting camera specs, a 2K E6 AMOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate and Vivo’s proprietary V2 imaging chip to boost the camera and the gaming experience.

The iQOO 11 5G, the company's newest flagship smartphone, was introduced in India on Tuesday. The smartphone has high-end features including a 2K display, an Android 13 OS running Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, and a huge 5,000 mAh battery, among others.

The 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED screen of the iQOO 11 5G smartphone has a 144Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 1440p resolution. The latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core CPU, which can support up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, powers the smartphone. Funtouch OS is a modified skin for Android 13 that runs on the smartphone. It will provide four years of security updates in addition to three years of Android upgrades.

The unique V2 imaging chip is present in the iQOO 11 5G. The smartphone's camera features a 50MP main sensor, a 13MP portrait sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor on its back. The front of the iQOO 11 has a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that enables 120W fast charging, and the charger is included in the package.

The V2 chip increases frame rate while using less energy. The iQOO 11 has a twin x-linear motor that improves gaming performance in addition to other features.

The starting price for the 8GB+256GB base model of the iQOO 11 5G in India is Rs 59,999, while the price for the 16GB+256GB variant is Rs 64,999. The business has also disclosed deals for HDFC and ICICI bank cards that include a Rs 5,000 rebate. Additionally, customers of Amazon Prime are eligible for a Rs 1,000 discount and a Rs 3,000 bonus when exchanging old Vivo and iQOO phones. On January 13, iQOO 11 will go on sale on Amazon and the iQOO website in India.

The iQOO 11 will be available in two options — the Legend and Alpha Edition.

