Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's why iQOO 11 5G should be your next smartphone

    The iQOO 11 comes with interesting camera specs, a 2K E6 AMOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate and Vivo’s proprietary V2 imaging chip to boost the camera and the gaming experience.

    Here is why iQOO 11 5G should be your next smartphone gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 2:30 PM IST

    The iQOO 11 5G, the company's newest flagship smartphone, was introduced in India on Tuesday. The smartphone has high-end features including a 2K display, an Android 13 OS running Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, and a huge 5,000 mAh battery, among others.

    The 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED screen of the iQOO 11 5G smartphone has a 144Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 1440p resolution. The latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core CPU, which can support up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, powers the smartphone. Funtouch OS is a modified skin for Android 13 that runs on the smartphone. It will provide four years of security updates in addition to three years of Android upgrades.

    Also Read | WhatsApp update: Messaging app to roll out 'alert feature' before forwarding media

    The unique V2 imaging chip is present in the iQOO 11 5G. The smartphone's camera features a 50MP main sensor, a 13MP portrait sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor on its back. The front of the iQOO 11 has a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that enables 120W fast charging, and the charger is included in the package.

    The V2 chip increases frame rate while using less energy. The iQOO 11 has a twin x-linear motor that improves gaming performance in addition to other features.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 under Rs 50,000? Here's how to buy latest Apple smartphone

    The starting price for the 8GB+256GB base model of the iQOO 11 5G in India is Rs 59,999, while the price for the 16GB+256GB variant is Rs 64,999. The business has also disclosed deals for HDFC and ICICI bank cards that include a Rs 5,000 rebate. Additionally, customers of Amazon Prime are eligible for a Rs 1,000 discount and a Rs 3,000 bonus when exchanging old Vivo and iQOO phones. On January 13, iQOO 11 will go on sale on Amazon and the iQOO website in India.

    The iQOO 11 will be available in two options — the Legend and Alpha Edition.

    Also Read | Realme 10 4G smartphone launched in India; Why you should buy it?

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2023, 2:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 14 under Rs 50000 Here is how to buy latest Apple smartphone on Flipkart gcw

    iPhone 14 under Rs 50,000? Here's how to buy latest Apple smartphone

    iQOO 11 5G India launch today Know when where and how to watch event live gcw

    iQOO 11 5G India launch today: Know when, where and how to watch event live?

    Realme 10 4G smartphone launched in India Why you should buy it gcw

    Realme 10 4G smartphone launched in India; Why you should buy it?

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Upcoming smartphone to have USB Type C charging will kill physical volume buttons gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: Upcoming smartphone to have USB-Type C charging, will kill physical volume buttons

    Realme 10 India launch today Know time how to watch event live expected specs price other details gcw

    Realme 10 India launch today: Know time, how to watch event live, expected specs, other details

    Recent Stories

    Moon Rise Song Out Now: Guru Randhawa, Shehnaaz Gill feature in a touching love story in this romantic track vma

    Moon Rise Song Out Now: Guru Randhawa, Shehnaaz Gill feature in a touching love story in this romantic track

    ind vs sl 2022-23 guwahati odi why KL Rahul Indian fans miffed after in-form Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan dropped snt

    'Why KL Rahul?': Indian fans miffed after in-form Suryakumar and Ishan dropped for 1st ODI against SL

    Amid Governor-MK Stalin standoff, #GetOutRavi posters surface in Chennai; check details AJR

    Amid Governor-MK Stalin standoff, #GetOutRavi posters surface in Chennai; check details

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special stray vacancy round allotment result to be announced today January 10; check details - adt

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special stray vacancy round allotment result to be announced today; check details

    WhatsApp update Messaging app to roll out alert feature before forwarding media with caption gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to roll out 'alert feature' before forwarding media

    Recent Videos

    Tent City along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    'Tent City' along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    Video Icon
    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Video Icon
    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Video Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets

    Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets (WATCH)

    Video Icon