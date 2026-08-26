Apple is reportedly planning to launch the iPhone 18 Pro Max on September 9, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and its first foldable iPhone. Based on speculative reports and past trends, pre-orders could begin on September 11 or 12, with retail availability from September 18, though these dates are not officially confirmed.

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch iPhone 18 Pro Max on September 9, with the flagship expected to be announced alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and the company's first foldable iPhone. According to Forbes, Apple has not formally disclosed the date, and the timing is still speculative given the company's past launch trends.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max may follow Apple's well-known September launch calendar, with the US debut occurring first and sales starting in a week or two, according to the stated plan. The product's availability is anticipated to follow Apple's typical worldwide launch pattern for Indian consumers, including those in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Pre-Orders: When Could They Begin?

Pre-orders are usually opened by Apple on the Friday after the iPhone launch. The preliminary pre-order date would be September 11 if the planned September 9 launch event proceeds. However, considering September 11 is the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center's Twin Towers in New York City, Forbes speculated that Apple could shift pre-orders to Saturday, September 12. In 2015, when the dates were similar, Apple had already moved pre-orders to a Saturday.

Therefore, the tentative timeline is:

September 9: iPhone 18 Pro Max launch event, reportedly

September 11 or 12: Possible pre-order opening

September 18: Possible retail availability and deliveries

These are tentative dates based on Apple's previous launch patterns, the company has not yet announced official dates.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Tentative Availability in India

The exact India launch date has not been officially announced. Apple has increasingly aligned its major iPhone launches across international markets, so Indian buyers could potentially see availability around the same period as the US launch if India is included in the first wave.

This implies that around the anticipated September 18 debut date, customers in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram may start to get their iPhone 18 Pro Max orders. This should not be regarded as a guaranteed delivery date, though. When the gadget is formally unveiled, Apple may announce various launch markets or dates.

Will iPhone 18 Pro Max be released on the same day in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram?

Customers in Delhi-NCR may be able to pre-order through Apple's online store and other approved sales channels and receive the device starting on the official launch date if India is one of Apple's first launch destinations. Depending on supply, model, colour, storage setup, and location, the precise delivery schedule may change.