5 reasons why you should buy budget-friendly smartphone Realme 9i 5G

Realme has expanded its smartphone lineup in India today with the launch of the new Realme 9i 5G smartphone. From price and specifications, here's everything you need to know and why you should buy this budget-friendly smartphone

With the introduction of the new Realme 9i 5G smartphone in India, Realme has increased its selection of smartphones. The most recent model in the Realme 9 series is the new Realme 9i 5G low-cost smartphone. A MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor powers the new Realme 9i 5G, which is also equipped with a sizable 5,000 mAh battery that enables rapid charging. Realme has introduced the new Realme TechLife Buds T100 TWS earphones in India together with the new Realme smartphone.

Display: The 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD screen on the Realme 9i 5G offers 180Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz refresh rate. Its internal storage capacity is 128GB, and its MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor supports up to 6GB of RAM. In terms of performance, the phone supports dual 5G standby, and the card tray also includes a specific space for a micro SD card to extend the storage by up to 2 TB.

Camera quality: Three cameras are grouped together in the top left area of the back. While the other two cameras are a 2 MP portrait camera and a 2 MP macro shooter for close-up photos no closer than 4 cm, the primary camera is a 50 MP shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and 5P lens. It has an 8 MP selfie camera.

Additional features: A 5,000 mAh battery inside the Realme 9i 5G was already made public, and it will enable 18W rapid charging through a USB-C connector. On the bottom, there is a 3.5 mm audio jack as well. Realme UI 3.0, based on Android 12, is preinstalled on the device out of the bo

Colours: It comes in three colors - Soulful Blue, Rocking Black, and Metallica Gold - and yes, the names are also inspired by music, not only the looks.

Prices and offers: On August 24, Flipkart and the Realme online shop will begin selling the Realme 9i 5G in India. Two RAM and storage options of the smartphone will be offered, priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. Customers will be able to receive an immediate discount of Rs 1000 on ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank transactions as part of the launch promotion.

