Is OnePlus working on foldable phone? CEO shares cryptic post, hints at using Oppo Find N hinge

Is OnePlus bringing a foldable smartphone? The company's CEO has teased a hinge design on his Twitter. “What do you think this is?" Lau, who also serves as Oppo’s Chief Product Officer, said in the tweet. In a later tweet, Lau clarified that the images shared by him are that of the Oppo Find N’s hinge.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 are Samsung's newest foldable smartphones, which were introduced earlier this month. Xiaomi also debuted the Mix Fold 2 shortly after Samsung, while Motorola introduced the redesigned 2022 Moto Razr in China. In a recent suggestion, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau suggested that the business is also developing a foldable phone.

On his Twitter, Lau posted a few images that appear to show a hinge for a folding display. "What do you believe this to be?" in the tweet, Lau—who is also Oppo's chief product officer—said. Later, Lau explained in a tweet that the pictures he had published were of the Oppo Find N's hinge. The Oppo Find N, which had a broad folding display and a smaller outer display, was the company's first foldable and was unveiled last year. Lau also included a link to a blog article on the OnePlus community forum on foldables that solicits user feedback.

Also Read | iPhone 14, 14 Pro and Pro Max likely to launch in 6 new colours; Details here

In the blog post, OnePlus outlines the problems of foldable devices and what users want from them while also inviting comments on the topic. Even while none of this points to a foldable OnePlus smartphone, there have been rumours of one for a few years. Another possibility is that OnePlus is using the Oppo Find N's experience and user input to create its own foldable smartphone. Right now, nothing can be said with certainty.

As shown in the rendering Lau provided from the OnePlus blog post, OnePlus had submitted a patent application for a tri-folding smartphone the previous year. Prior to it, the business had hinted to a foldable phone before Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 introduction. A brief video clip that showed a smartphone that appeared to be foldable and featured a starry animation on the screen was published by OnePlus in a mysterious tweet from the official OnePlus USA Twitter account. This was one of the earliest indications that OnePlus was interested in the foldable market, even if it ultimately didn't materialise and was more of a practical joke to deflect attention from Samsung's foldable introduction last year.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro pre-order begins in India; know cashback, exciting offers