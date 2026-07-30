At the UK premiere of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' Zendaya described Tom Holland as her 'best friend,' calling it a 'privilege' to work with him and highlighting how they have grown together personally and professionally over the years.

Washington [US], July 30 (ANI): Zendaya has described Tom Holland as her "best friend," reflecting on their personal and professional journey together as they appeared for the UK premiere of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.' The actress said continuing to work alongside Holland in the 'Spider-Man' franchise has been "a privilege," highlighting how they have grown together over the years.

Speaking in an interview at the film's London premiere, Zendaya was asked if there was a lifelong friend in the entertainment industry whom she was grateful to have grown up alongside. "Well, Tom, obviously, my best friend, but being able to do these films with him is a privilege, and I love to be able to grow together and watch him," Zendaya said, adding, "I mean, he's the best," as quoted by People magazine.

From Co-Stars to Couple

The latest comments come as the pair prepare to return to the franchise that first brought them together. Zendaya and Holland were cast opposite each other in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' in 2016, launching an on-screen partnership that evolved into one of Hollywood's most closely followed real-life relationships.

For several years, the actors maintained that they were close friends despite continued speculation about their relationship. Their characters, Peter Parker and MJ, shared their first on-screen kiss in 2019's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'. Their romance was publicly confirmed in July 2021 when the pair were photographed kissing in a car, as per People magazine.

Later that year, Holland marked Zendaya's 25th birthday with a mirror selfie taken while he was dressed as Spider-Man, writing, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when you're up xxx." Zendaya responded, "Calling now," with a heart emoticon.

On Maintaining Privacy

Despite their global popularity, both actors have consistently spoken about maintaining privacy in their personal lives. During an interview, Holland explained, "I don't talk about it. I try my best to keep it as private as possible. We both feel very strongly that that is the healthiest way to move on as a couple," as quoted by People magazine.

Zendaya echoed a similar sentiment in a separate interview, saying, "It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist." Holland has also explained why he usually avoids attending Zendaya's red-carpet premieres. "Because it's not my moment, it's her moment, and if we go together, it's about us," he told in an interview.

Engagement and Public Affection

In January 2025, Zendaya sparked engagement speculation after appearing at the Golden Globes wearing a large diamond ring on her left ring finger. Later, People magazine confirmed that the couple were engaged. More recently, Holland referred to Zendaya as "my wife" during a quick-fire segment on the UK-based podcast. Asked who he would most like to holiday in Greece with, Holland replied, "I think probably my wife would be pretty good. It would be a bit strange if I went, 'Sorry babe, I'm gonna take Matt [Damon, Holland and Zendaya's The Odyssey costar] actually," as quoted by People magazine.

Mutual Support and Upcoming Projects

At the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' UK premiere, Holland also praised Zendaya's support, saying, "I think Zendaya always just brings me an unbelievable sense of calm. Even in the midst of all of this craziness and travelling the world and making these movies and sometimes being really overwhelmed, because that's what happens when you're a human being... No one calms me down better than she does," as quoted by People magazine.

Zendaya and Holland recently appeared together in 'The Odyssey' and are now returning to the superhero franchise where their journey began. 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' arrives in the US theatres on Friday, July 31. In India, the movie was released on Thursday, July 30. Zendaya will next be seen in 'Dune: Part Three', while Holland is set to star in 'Avengers: Doomsday', with both films scheduled for release on December 18. (ANI)