Yash 19: KGF-star shares title announcement video, film to release on THIS date

Along with the title, the makers of Yash's 19th film also revealed that the film will be released on April 10, 2025.

On Friday, the makers took to social media to share a title video of the 'KGF' star's 19th film. The film is named 'Toxic: A fairy tale for grown-ups' and the film will be released on April 10, 2025.

The video

The film's title video started with a joker card followed by the production company's name. Geethu Mohandas, associated with Monster Mind Creations, was announced as the director. While Yash didn't reveal his complete look, the poster displayed him holding a Rudraksha and wearing a distinct headgear. The title, 'Toxic - A fairy tale of grown-ups', was announced amidst a voiceover stating, "Chaos is a man and you want him."

'Toxic'

'Toxic' suggests poison, hinting at the movie's exploration of the drug mafia in Goa, revolving around toxic themes. The film aims for a Hollywood-level presentation, set for release on April 10, 2025, as clarified by the team.

About Geethu Mohandas

Geethu Mohandas, a National Award-winning director known for films such as 'Liar's Diary' and 'Moothon', brings her expertise to this venture with Yash. 'Liar's Diary' gained international acclaim with six major awards, including two National Awards in cinema. Geethu's collaboration with the "Rocking Star" promises a fresh take with a unique concept.