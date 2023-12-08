Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' on hold due to THIS reason, details here

    Pushpa actor Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari's arrest in connection with his girlfriend's suicide has disrupted Pushpa 2's shooting schedule. The actor is accused of filming and blackmailing, leading to the woman's death

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's co-star Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari arrested? Here's what we know ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 9:48 AM IST

    In a shocking turn of events, Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari, popularly known for his role as Kesava in the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise, has been arrested in connection with his girlfriend's tragic death. The 30-year-old actor is accused of filming compromising footage of the victim and subsequently using it for blackmail, leading to the woman's suicide on November 29. The actor had been missing since the incident, but the police finally apprehended him on December 6, charging him under Section 306 based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman's family.

    The woman, who was involved in short films, was reportedly in a relationship with Jagadeesh, adding a personal dimension to the disturbing case. The actor's arrest has not only sent shockwaves through the industry but has also significantly impacted the production schedule of the highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun. The filmmakers are currently working to minimize disruptions, rearranging dates and schedules. They reportedly plan to wait for Jagadeesh's potential release on bail before completing his remaining scenes.

    ALSO READ: Jaya Bachchan's mother Indira Bhaduri hospitalized; to undergo surgery

    Jagadeesh gained widespread recognition for his role in Pushpa: The Rise, propelling him to stardom in the Telugu film industry. His arrest has cast a shadow over the film's production, and efforts are underway to navigate the challenges posed by this unexpected turn of events.

    ALSO READ: 'Animal' box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer grosses Rs 313 crore in India

    Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar, features an impressive cast including Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and more. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the film is set to deliver a captivating cinematic experience. With renowned cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek behind the camera and music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the sequel promises to continue the success of its predecessor.

    Despite the unfortunate setback, Pushpa 2 is scheduled for release on Independence Day next year, ensuring a grand and festive treat for fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in Pushpa's gripping narrative.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2023, 9:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar's fiery clash unveils SHOCKING truths; Read more ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar's fiery clash unveils SHOCKING truths; Read more

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Arun Mashettey wins immunity task; Aishwarya Sharma makes shocking allegations ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Arun Mashettey wins immunity task; Aishwarya Sharma makes shocking allegations

    Nayak 2: Sequel to 2001 political drama confirmed? Here's what we know ATG

    Nayak 2: Sequel to 2001 political drama confirmed? Here's what we know

    Haathi Mera Saathi' actor Junior Mehmood passes away 67; succumbs to 4th stage stomach cancer ATG

    'Haathi Mere Saathi' actor Junior Mehmood passes away 67; succumbs to 4th stage stomach cancer

    Peaky Blinders' actor Benjamin Zephaniah passes away due to brain tumor SHG

    'Peaky Blinders' actor Benjamin Zephaniah passes away due to brain tumor

    Recent Stories

    Delhi Rape accused throws acid on survivor's daughter; then drinks acid to kill himself

    Delhi: Rape accused throws acid on survivor's daughter; then drinks acid to kill himself

    Kerala: Kozhikode Rural SP to investigate financial fraud against Minister Ahamed Devarakovil rkn

    Kerala: Kozhikode Rural SP to investigate financial fraud against Minister Ahamed Devarakovil

    cricket ICC rates ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final and final pitch as 'average' osf

    ICC rates ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final and final pitch as 'average'

    Bengaluru: Sexual harassment inside Namma Metro; accused arrested vkp

    Bengaluru: Sexual harassment inside Namma Metro; accused arrested

    Kadak Singh screening: Pankaj Tripathi, Jaya Ahsan, Sanjana Sanghi and others attend premiere [PICTURES] ATG

    Kadak Singh screening: Pankaj Tripathi, Jaya Ahsan, Sanjana Sanghi and others attend premiere [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon