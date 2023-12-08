Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' on hold due to THIS reason, details here

Pushpa actor Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari's arrest in connection with his girlfriend's suicide has disrupted Pushpa 2's shooting schedule. The actor is accused of filming and blackmailing, leading to the woman's death

In a shocking turn of events, Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari, popularly known for his role as Kesava in the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise, has been arrested in connection with his girlfriend's tragic death. The 30-year-old actor is accused of filming compromising footage of the victim and subsequently using it for blackmail, leading to the woman's suicide on November 29. The actor had been missing since the incident, but the police finally apprehended him on December 6, charging him under Section 306 based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman's family.

The woman, who was involved in short films, was reportedly in a relationship with Jagadeesh, adding a personal dimension to the disturbing case. The actor's arrest has not only sent shockwaves through the industry but has also significantly impacted the production schedule of the highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun. The filmmakers are currently working to minimize disruptions, rearranging dates and schedules. They reportedly plan to wait for Jagadeesh's potential release on bail before completing his remaining scenes.

Jagadeesh gained widespread recognition for his role in Pushpa: The Rise, propelling him to stardom in the Telugu film industry. His arrest has cast a shadow over the film's production, and efforts are underway to navigate the challenges posed by this unexpected turn of events.

Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar, features an impressive cast including Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and more. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the film is set to deliver a captivating cinematic experience. With renowned cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek behind the camera and music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the sequel promises to continue the success of its predecessor.

Despite the unfortunate setback, Pushpa 2 is scheduled for release on Independence Day next year, ensuring a grand and festive treat for fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in Pushpa's gripping narrative.