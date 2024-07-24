Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-104 July 24 2024: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore today?

    The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-104 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. The draw will occur at 3 pm on Wednesday (July 24).
     

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-104 July 24 2024: Check first prize winner Rs 1 crore winning ticket number anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 24, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-104: The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (July 24) will announce the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-104 lottery. The draw occurs at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-103 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

    The prize breakup for Fifty Fifty FF-104 is as follows:

    1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2024, 9:38 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: B.Sc nursing exam results of over 1000 students withheld due to delay in INC recognition anr

    Kerala: B.Sc nursing exam results of over 1000 students withheld due to delay in INC recognition

    Kerala: Chances of heavy rainfall unlikely today; IMD sounds yellow alert in 2 districts on july 24 2024 anr

    Kerala: Chances of heavy rainfall unlikely today; IMD sounds yellow alert in 2 districts

    Centre rejected Kerala; Budget aimed at Modi govt's own political survival: Kerala FM KN Balagopal response on Budget anr

    Centre rejected Kerala; Budget aimed at Modi govt's own political survival: Kerala FM KN Balagopal

    Kerala Tourism Department to convert railway underpasses into vibrant public spaces, starting with Kollam anr

    Kerala Tourism Department to convert railway underpasses into vibrant public spaces, starting with Kollam

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 425 July 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 425 July 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Bihar based young woman brutally murdered in Koramangala PG probe underway vkp

    Bengaluru: Bihar-based young woman brutally murdered in Koramangala PG, probe underway

    Kerala: B.Sc nursing exam results of over 1000 students withheld due to delay in INC recognition anr

    Kerala: B.Sc nursing exam results of over 1000 students withheld due to delay in INC recognition

    Kupwara encounter: One terrorist killed, soldier injured in gunfight; check details AJR

    BREAKING | Kupwara encounter: One terrorist killed, soldier injured in gunfight

    Did Nehru consider hoisting Union Jack flag on August 15, 1948? Alleged letter to Mountbatten goes viral AJR

    Did Nehru consider hoisting Union Jack flag from Aug 15, 1948 onwards? Viral letter to Mountbatten sparks row

    Jasmin Bhasin returns to work days after corneal damage; reveals eyes after removing shades [WATCH] ATG

    Jasmin Bhasin returns to work days after corneal damage; reveals eyes after removing shades [WATCH]

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon