World Cancer Day: Ayushmann Khurana praises wife Tahira Kashyap says, In Love With Your Heart And Spirit'

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with “stage 0” breast cancer in 2019 and underwent a mastectomy procedure and has been cured now. Both began dating in college and got married in 2008.

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap have supported each other through every struggle in their 16-year marriage. Tahira valiantly confronted a diagnosis of "stage 0" breast cancer in 2019, suffering a mastectomy and ultimately triumphing over the disease. On World Cancer Day, Ayushmann praised Tahira's unwavering attitude and uploaded a poignant post with photos of her brave fight through illness.

Ayushmann took to Instagram to share a photo of Tahira and commended her for her bravery in beating cancer. Sharing a photo of her back from after her surgery and an old photo of the both of them, Ayushmann wrote, “The girl I pulled by having samosa and chai at hut number 14 in Panjab University. ❤️ In love with your heart and spirit @tahirakashyap ❤️ #WorldCancerDay”

Tahira was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. She shared the news on Instagram in a post. She wrote, “I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high-grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. This mastectomy has left me with even more self-love! Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses.”

The pair has had many highs and lows along the way, and they have matured into two strong people. While Ayushmann has established himself as a bankable actor, Tahira has emerged as a formidable force in filmmaking and narrative, with novels, short films, and even an Oscar-nominated short film titled 'Bittu' to her credit.

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana's most recent performance was in Dream Girl 2, the sequel to his 2019 hit. The film, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, starred Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and Seema Pahwa in key parts. Dream Girl 2 marks a watershed moment in Ayushmann's career, generating Rs 140 crore globally following a period of downturn.