    'Deadpool & Wolverine' star Ryan Reynolds reveals his wife Blake Lively will DIVORCE him for THIS reason

    Ryan Reynolds appeared on the renowned talk show 'The Tonight Show' Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he revealed details not only about the production of the highly anticipated film 'Deadpool & Wolverine' but also about his personal life.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jul 24, 2024, 3:06 PM IST

    Ryan Reynolds is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe flick 'Deadpool & Wolverine'. While the third 'Deadpool' film has yet to be released, with only a day till it hits theaters on July 26, the actor has already been asked about the fourth feature in the franchise. Though it may be too early to say anything, Reynolds did not hesitate to reveal that there may not be a Deadpool 4. He intimated that this could be the franchise's final picture and, in a playful moment, blamed his beloved wife and actor Blake Lively and their four children for it.

    The actor recently appeared on the renowned talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he revealed details not only about the production of the highly anticipated film but also about his personal life. On Monday night, the 47-year-old actor expressed gratitude to co-star Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy for creating the best working environment he has ever experienced while filming Deadpool & Wolverine. "The result or final version of this is greater than anything I've ever done in my life, and I'm ecstatic. So that's why we're everywhere; we're discussing it because we enjoy it. "We love what we do," Reynolds stated.

    Also read: Mohanlal-Jaya Prada's classic film 'Devadoothan' to re-release after 24 years on THIS date! Bookings open now

    After realizing how much he enjoyed working on the picture, Jimmy Fallon, the show's presenter, asked him if fans might see him revive Wade Wilson (Deadpool) once more. The actor responded, "Oh God, no, my wife and children will divorce me." Fallon confirmed, "The kids will divorce you?" To which the actor said that he has no prenuptial agreements with any of them but shall be capital "B" broke and, as a result, will be doing 'Deadpool 4' cause he would need the money.

    Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

    Reynolds and Blake Lively have been married for more than 10 years. The couple said their vows in September 2012. They have four children. Recently, during the premiere of Deadpool and Wolverine in New York City, Reynolds announced the identity of their fourth child, who was born last year. They share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and 1-year-old Olin.

