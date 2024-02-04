World Cancer Day 2024: Celebs who passed away due to deadly disease

Entertainment
Vinod Khanna, a veteran actor and politician, passed away on April 27, 2017. He battled bladder cancer.
Irrfan Khan, a versatile and acclaimed actor, passed away on April 29, 2020. He had been undergoing treatment for a neuroendocrine tumor.
Rishi Kapoor, a legendary actor from the Kapoor family, passed away on April 30, 2020. He battled leukemia for almost two years.
Chadwick Boseman, known for his role as 'Black Panther' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, passed away on August 28, 2020, after a private battle with colon cancer.
Alan Rickman, a versatile actor known for roles in films like "Harry Potter" and "Die Hard," passed away on January 14, 2016, due to pancreatic cancer.
Tom Alter was a veteran actor who passed away on September 29, 2017, after battling skin cancer.