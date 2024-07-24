Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Salman Khan house firing case: Actor records statement, claims Lawrence Bishnoi gang attempted to kill him

    Salman Khan recorded a statement and told the Mumbai Crime Branch's anti-extortion squad about the entire house firing case.

    Salman Khan house firing case: Actor records statement, claims Lawrence Bishnoi gang attempted to kill him RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jul 24, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

    Salman Khan has spoken out about the alleged threats he and his family members have received from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang over the years. Last month, the Bollywood celebrity recorded a statement in connection with the home fire investigation, claiming that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was attempting to kill him. He further revealed that following the firing case in April of this year, he instructed his family members to be "alert at all times".

    Salman Khan told the Mumbai Crime Branch's anti-extortion squad, as reported by India Today. "I heard a cracking sound. Then, at roughly 4.55 a.m., the police bodyguard reported that two guys on a bike had fired a weapon from the Galaxy Apartment's first-floor balcony. There have been previous attempts to harm me and my family. I've learned that Lawrence Bishnoi has accepted responsibility for the social media attack. So, I believe it was the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who fired on my balcony."

    Also read: Deepika Padukone is Bollywood's highest-paid actress, check out the full list

    "In an earlier interview, Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang members discussed killing me and my relatives. So, I believe Lawrence Bishnoi, with the support of his gang members, carried out the shooting event while my family members were asleep inside. They planned to kill me and my family members, so they carried out the attack," the actor stated.

    Khan went on to recount prior threats made by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, saying, "After that, in March 2023, an email was received on my official email from an employee in my team threatening me and my family from Lawrence Bishnoi." In this regard, my team member filed a case at the Bandra police station." He also revealed that in January of this year, two people attempted to trespass on his Panvel home using false names and identities. In April of this year, gunshots were fired outside Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra. Later, it was revealed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is suspected of being behind the attack, with the gangster's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, claiming responsibility for the shooting event on Facebook.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2024, 5:30 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did you know Mahesh Babu donates Rs 30 crore per year? Looks after 2 villages' infrastructure, schools, roads RKK

    Did you know Mahesh Babu donates Rs 30 crore per year? Looks after 2 villages' infrastructure, schools, roads

    'Deadpool & Wolverine' star Ryan Reynolds reveals his wife Blake Lively will DIVORCE him for THIS reason RKK

    'Deadpool & Wolverine' star Ryan Reynolds reveals his wife Blake Lively will DIVORCE him for THIS reason

    Mohanlal-Jayaprada classic film 'Devadoothan' to re-release after 24 years on THIS date! Bookings open now anr

    Mohanlal-Jaya Prada's classic film 'Devadoothan' to re-release after 24 years on THIS date! Bookings open now

    Ajith Kumar to star alongside Yash in 'KGF 3'? Tamil star signs 2 films with Prashanth Neel RKK

    Ajith Kumar to star alongside Yash in 'KGF 3'? Tamil star signs 2 films with Prashanth Neel

    The Devil Wears Prada 2: Anne Hathaway reportedly asks her high paycheck for much-awaited sequel ATG

    The Devil Wears Prada 2: Anne Hathaway reportedly asks her high paycheck for much-awaited sequel

    Recent Stories

    Ex-Agniveers to get 10% reservation in BSF, CISF and CRPF: MHA's historic decision vkp

    Ex-Agniveers to get 10% reservation in BSF, CISF and CRPF: MHA's historic decision

    How come only pilot survived Outcry erupts over tragic Nepal plane crash, calls for investigation grows snt

    'How come only pilot survived?': Outcry erupts over tragic Nepal plane crash, calls for investigation grows

    Deepika Padukone is Bollywood's highest-paid actress, check out the full list RKK

    Deepika Padukone is Bollywood's highest-paid actress, check out the full list

    Chingri Malai Curry to Khichuri-7 popular Bengali dishes to enjoy during monsoon RBA

    Chingri Malai to Khichuri-7 Bengali dishes to enjoy during monsoon

    Kerala's railway projects in limbo due to lack of state government cooperation: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw anr

    Kerala's railway projects stalled due to lack of state cooperation: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon