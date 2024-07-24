Salman Khan house firing case: Actor records statement, claims Lawrence Bishnoi gang attempted to kill him

Salman Khan has spoken out about the alleged threats he and his family members have received from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang over the years. Last month, the Bollywood celebrity recorded a statement in connection with the home fire investigation, claiming that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was attempting to kill him. He further revealed that following the firing case in April of this year, he instructed his family members to be "alert at all times".

Salman Khan told the Mumbai Crime Branch's anti-extortion squad, as reported by India Today. "I heard a cracking sound. Then, at roughly 4.55 a.m., the police bodyguard reported that two guys on a bike had fired a weapon from the Galaxy Apartment's first-floor balcony. There have been previous attempts to harm me and my family. I've learned that Lawrence Bishnoi has accepted responsibility for the social media attack. So, I believe it was the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who fired on my balcony."

"In an earlier interview, Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang members discussed killing me and my relatives. So, I believe Lawrence Bishnoi, with the support of his gang members, carried out the shooting event while my family members were asleep inside. They planned to kill me and my family members, so they carried out the attack," the actor stated.

Khan went on to recount prior threats made by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, saying, "After that, in March 2023, an email was received on my official email from an employee in my team threatening me and my family from Lawrence Bishnoi." In this regard, my team member filed a case at the Bandra police station." He also revealed that in January of this year, two people attempted to trespass on his Panvel home using false names and identities. In April of this year, gunshots were fired outside Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra. Later, it was revealed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is suspected of being behind the attack, with the gangster's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, claiming responsibility for the shooting event on Facebook.

