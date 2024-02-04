Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti urges CBI to speed-up investigation

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters have always backed him. Since his death in 2020, they have frequently shared recollections and spoken up for him.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 4, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters have always backed him. Since he died in 2020, they have frequently shared memories and spoken up for him on social media. Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant's sister in the United States, writes about him in her latest book, "Pain: A Portal to Enlightenment."

    Shweta, who is now in India to market her book, told Instant Bollywood that, “Hume jaan na hai kya huya humare pyaare Sushant ke saath. Hum sabko jaan naa hai. Aur jab tak hum yeh nahi jayenge, hum mein se kisiko bhi closure nahi milega. We have to find that out and for that, we have to keep asking for justice, keep telling CBI to do the investigation and come out with the results as fast as possible.”

    Shweta, accompanied by her elder sister Rani Di, went to the Kanyakumari shrine, a Shiva shrine. Aside from that, she stood outside Sushant's Mount Blanc flat, where a large crowd yelled for justice. Shweta recently turned to Instagram to memorialise her brother on his birth anniversary.

    Sharing a montage, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to My Sona Sa Bhai. Love you forever….infinity to the power infinity. Hope you live in million hearts and motivate them to do and be good. May your legacy be the millions you have inspired to be God-like and generous. May everyone understand that Godward is the only way forward and make you proud.

    Shweta claimed in her book that, despite Sushant's hectic Bollywood career, she travelled to India every year between 2014 and 2017 to see him. Unfortunately, she was unable to visit in 2018 or 2019. She made a remarkable journey "especially to see him" in January 2020 but could not see him. She called him just four days before his terrible demise on June 14, 2020, and welcomed him to the United States.

    Shweta added that her husband was the one who told her about the news on the night of June 13 in the United States, and a shiver raced down her spine. “A chill ran down my spine and I lay in bed paralysed. I didn’t scream. I didn’t cry. By conviction of my practice, I fell into a space that sucked all the shock that my body and mind were going through,” she wrote in her book.

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
