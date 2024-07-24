Ajith Kumar to star alongside Yash in 'KGF 3'? Tamil star signs 2 films with Prashanth Neel

Ajith Kumar has signed two projects with 'KGF' and 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel and if this is true, it will be their first collaboration.

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar has signed two projects with 'KGF' and 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel. If this is true, this is Ajith and Prashanth's first collaboration. This has also led to speculation that Ajith would join the 'KGF' world and appear in 'KGF 3'. According to a DT insider, Ajith and Prashanth met during VidaaMuyarchi's schedule break last month. Prashanth had requested more than three years of Ajith's attention. 'AK 64' which is their initial collaboration will be a stand-alone piece and will go into production in 2025 and be released in 2026.

The insider further said that Ajith and Prashanth have narrowed down the Tamil actor's role in the KGF universe. The director intends to create a different universe that will intersect with the KGF reality. As per rumours, the climax of the second film will lead to 'KGF 3' and Ajith's character is touted to be the biggest of them all in Prashanth Neel Cinematic Universe. This project would be either Ajith's 65th or 66th film. However, neither Prashanth nor Ajith have responded to the claims.

Also Read: The Devil Wears Prada 2: Anne Hathaway reportedly asks her high paycheck for much-awaited sequel

Speaking of Ajith Kumar's next film Vidaa Muyarchi, production has been halted until the star returns. The film, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, tells the story of a married couple whose trip takes a terrible turn when their wife goes missing. The husband searches feverishly for her while an unknown enemy causes havoc along the way. The film also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sanjay Dutt, and Trisha Krishnan in important parts.

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel's future film is expected to be NTR Jr's 31st project, with the production team now negotiating shooting plans. The director is also busy filming 'Salaar 2', which stars Prabhas. This NTR-Neel collaboration, produced by Mythri Productions, is widely regarded as one of the most exciting offers in the Telugu film industry.

Latest Videos