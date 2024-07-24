Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Good news for parents! Apple Watch for Kids launched in India, Check out features and how it works

    Tech giant Apple launched its watch for kids in India that comes with easy calling, texting, and activity monitoring.The Apple Watch for kids is functional “even if they don’t have their own iPhone”, said the company in a statement.  It may help parents who do not want to give mobile phones to children.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 24, 2024, 5:31 PM IST

    Apple has announced the launch of "Apple Watch for Kids" in India, extending the functionality and safety features of the Apple Watch to children and family members who don't own an iPhone. With the help of this function, which is compatible with Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 and later, parents may maintain a certain level of freedom while still staying in touch with their kids. Using their own iPhone and a different cellular plan for the watch, parents may set up an Apple Watch for their child. With their own Apple ID, the youngster will be able to use functions like the parent's iPhone's calendar, reminders, and picture albums.

    Apple Watch for Kids: Take a look at the features

    • Communication: Children are able to send and receive messages and calls, maintaining communication with parents-managed approved connections.
    • Health and Fitness: While health features like Emergency SOS offer peace of mind, personalised activity objectives promote an active lifestyle.
    • Location Monitoring: Using the Find People app, parents can effortlessly keep tabs on their kids' whereabouts and receive personalised location alerts.
    • App Store Access: With parental restrictions in place for enhanced security, children may use age-appropriate apps that they've downloaded straight from the App Store on their Apple Watch.
    • Schooltime Mode: This special mode turns on Do Not Disturb and restricts app access to minimise distractions during school hours.

    Apple Watch for Kids: Parental Controls

    • Contact Approval: Parents are in complete control of the contacts with whom their kids may get in touch.
    • Content Restrictions: By using the Ask to Buy and Content Restrictions features, parents may control app downloads and establish restrictions.
    • Health Data Sharing: Using the iPhone Health app, parents may see their child's health and activity data with authorisation.

    In India, Apple Watch for Kids is compatible with cellular versions of the Apple Watch SE and Series 4 or later. For the initial setup step, an iPhone that is compatible (iPhone 6s or later) is necessary. The Apple Watch requires a wireless service plan from a compatible carrier, such as Jio, in order to function.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2024, 5:31 PM IST
