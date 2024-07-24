Did you know Mahesh Babu donates Rs 30 crore per year? Looks after 2 villages' infrastructure, schools, roads

Mahesh Babu has also adopted two villages (including his ancestral hamlet), for which he has supplied full infrastructure, including roads, power, schools, and medical services. He also co-manages the charity trust and non-profit organization Heal A Child.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is without a doubt one of the world's most well-known actors. Aside from his incredible playing abilities in some of the most popular Telugu films, Mahesh Babu is also known for his charitable endeavors. According to a report, he donates Rs 30 crore annually. The 48-year-old actor has also been involved with other NGOs, some of which he manages himself. One of these organizations is affiliated with Rainbow Children's Hospital, where he helps give free medical care to underprivileged children. So far, he has provided free heart surgery to over a thousand children.

Mahesh Babu NGO's and other responsibilities

Mahesh Babu has also adopted two villages (including his ancestral hamlet), for which he has supplied full infrastructure, including roads, power, schools, and medical services. He also co-manages the charity trust and non-profit organization Heal A Child.

Mahesh Babu film career

Mahesh Babu has headlined numerous Indian films, including Pokiri, Athadu, and 1: Nenokkadine. He has received numerous accolades for his acting talents in Indian cinema, including the Filmfare Awards South. He received this award in the best actor category for his role in the film Srimanthudu. He also received the Filmfare Award South in the same category for his film Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu.

Mahesh Babu has been dealing with lackluster performances in his flicks for quite some time now. His film, Guntur Kaaram, did poorly at the box office and earned negative reviews from audiences. Sarkaru Vaari Paata grossed a startling amount of money at the movie office but received negative user ratings.

Mahesh Babu's daughter

Sitara Ghattamaneni, Mahesh Babu's daughter, is also a popular figure among audiences and frequently posts images of herself. Her YouTube channel, A&S, has further added to her popularity among admirers. She operates it alongside her friend Aadya, the daughter of renowned filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally. The two children create content and remark on current concerns.

