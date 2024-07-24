Mohanlal-Jaya Prada's classic film 'Devadoothan' to re-release after 24 years on THIS date! Bookings open now

Mohanlal's iconic romance horror film, "Devadoothan," is set for a grand re-release after 24 years in 4K visuals and sound on July 26, 2024. The film helmed by Siby Malayil was first released on 22 December 2000.

After a 24-year hiatus, the classic Malayalam film Devadoothan is set to captivate audiences once again with a grand re-release on July 26 (Friday). Director Siby Malayil's iconic romance horror film, starring Mohanlal, will be revived in stunning 4K visuals and sound, promising a fresh cinematic experience. The re-release of the digitally remastered 4K Dolby Atmos version of Devadoothan has generated excitement among fans and film enthusiasts, with Mohanlal himself expressing his fondness for the movie. Now the online booking of the film has started. Tickets will be available on all major booking sites.

Although Devadoothan, produced by Siyad Koker under Koker's Films, didn't achieve immediate success upon its release in 2000, it eventually gained cult status over the years. The film, directed by Siby Malayil and featuring music by Vidyasagar, initially failed to impress audiences, leaving Malayil disheartened and depressed. However, it's interesting to note that Mohanlal was drawn to the narrative after its producer shared it with him, and he expressed interest in being a part of the project. Despite its initial box office failure, Devadoothan has developed a loyal following and is now set for a grand re-release.

The film stars Mohanlal in the title role as Vishal Krishnamoorthy with Jaya Prada, Vijayalakshmi, Janardhanan, Jagathy Sreekumar, Murali, Sarath Das and Vineeth Kumar in supporting roles. The cinematography was done by Santosh Thundiyil and it features original songs and scores composed by Vidyasagar. The screenplay is written by Raghunath Paleri.

The film won three Kerala State Film Awards, including Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value, Best Music Director and Best Costume Designer.

