    Will Smith’s mom caught him having SEX; here is what happened next

    In his memoir ‘Will’, actor Will Smith has written about one of the most embarrassing moments of his life and the dramatic turn of events that took place after it.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 12, 2021, 5:11 PM IST
    Actor Will Smith has revealed an embarrassing moment where his mother had caught him in action. Never in his wildest dreams had the actor thought that his mother would walk in to see him having sex. The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ actor revealed about it in his memoir ‘Will’. The incident dates to the time when Smit was a young teenager who was dating a girl. He was 16 years old when he was having sex with his then-girlfriend, Melanie Parker, and his mother unknowingly caught them together in the middle of the act in their Philadelphia house. Smith met Parker in the high school and was very much in love with her.

    Revealing details of the episode in his memoir, Smith recalled how his mother came downstairs to the living room and turned on the lights, only to find out that Smith and Parker were in the kitchen in the middle of some “reckless lovemaking”.

    Like any other teenager, Smith was overly embarrassed with his mother watching them together, that too, inside her kitchen. His mother, upon seeing the sight, immediately headed back to the room. Parker was living with Smith and his family after her mother went to prison. She then had to leave his house and started living with her aunt. For Smith, he said, he had to promise his parents not to have sex to continue his relationship with Parker. But did that stop him? Well, Smith further revealed that he thrice broke the promise after the incident.

    Unfortunately, their relationship did not go on for a long time. It ended soon after Smith found out that Parker was cheating on him, which led him on to rampant sexual intercourse and shopping to deal with the breakup. In fact, he also wrote in his memoir that he went on burning everything that he brought for her. Since then, Smith and Parker never crossed each other’s path, even though Smith tried to get back in touch with her. He says he still has regrets over how he behaved.

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2021, 5:11 PM IST
