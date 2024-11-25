Top 10 Most Newly-Watched Symbols On Stocktwits Last Week

The week ended Nov. 22 saw a spurt in newly-added watcher count for some actively-traded, widely-followed equities and a handful of cryptos. The metric reflected increasing interest for these securities among the retail community.

Those symbols that made it to the list of the top 10 that had the most new watcher count are:

Nvidia Corp. ($NVDA)

It comes as no surprise that artificial intelligence stalwart Nvidia piqued the interest of the retail crowd. The company cleared the elevated bar in the third quarter but an in-line guidance came as a dampener. Sell-side analysts ignored the market reaction as they are optimistic about a robust calendar year 2025.

MicroStrategy, Inc. ($MSTR)

Shares of MicroStrategy have been on a roll amid the crypto rally. The company has a huge reserve of Bitcoin ($BTC.X) on its balance sheet, and the apex crypto’s rally, therefore, proved healthy. The stock hit an all-time high last week before retracing some of the gain.

But detractors point out that the company’s fundamentals do not support the bloated valuation.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. ($SMCI)

Despite the accounting issues, retail continues to keep its faith in Super Micro, a manufacturer of AI servers. The recent pullback on the back of the accounting headwinds and delisting concerns took the stock to a low of $17.25, marking a sharp plunge from the all-time high of $122.90 hit in early March.

The stock is on the mend now.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ($SPY)

The SPY, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the S&P 500 Index.

The confidence in the current bull market that started in late-Oct. 2022, has prompted Wall Street analysts to clamor for more gains ahead. Last week, BMO Capital Markets set a year-end 2025 price target of 6,700 for the S&P 500 Index, Wells Fargo increased its target from 6,200-6.400 to 6,500-6,700, and Goldman has a more optimistic target of 7,200-7,400.

Bitcoin

President-elect Donald Trump is widely expected to be more crypto-friendly, with reports suggesting that his transition team is mulling over setting up a crypto-specific White House post. After going past the $99.6K level last Friday, Bitcoin has experienced modest weakness.

XRP (XRP.X)

Ripple’s XRP traded as high as $1.6216 on Saturday and has since then slipped under the $1.50 threshold since then. Ripple whales bought more than 50 million XRP over the weekend, said crypto analyst Ali Martinez. A X user said the crypto could be in for a strong rally if it clears the $1.50 resistance.

XRP could also find strength from the planned stepping down of SEC Gary Gensler by Trump’s inauguration day. The current SEC Chair has gone after Ripple and the regulator has an ongoing lawsuit against the company for raising more than $1.3 billion in 2013 by selling XRP in an unregistered public offering.

Stellar ($XLM.X)

Stellar’s native token XLM.X has jumped over 166% since Sunday, Nov. 17. At last check, the crypto traded at $0.52277. XLM is the ticker symbol of lumen, the native currency of the Stellar Development Foundation founded by Jed MaCaleb.

In a recent post on X, MaCaleb said Stellar is the most misunderstood and most underrated crypto project. Stellar does way more transactions per day than all but two cryptos and it has a smart contract system that is safer, he said.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. ($BKKT)

Bakkt, a provider of software-as-a-service and API platform for owning and trading cryptocurrencies and redeeming loyalty points, has participated in the crypto mania.

Bakkt shares also received a shot in the arm from rumors that Trump-owned Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. ($DJT) was in advanced negotiations to buy the platform.

Applied Digital Corp. ($APLD)

Shares of Dallas, Texas-based Applied Digital, an operator of next-generation data centers across North America, rose over 36% last week and are poised for more gains. The stock is up over 9% in premarket trading.

The buoyancy comes on the back of Nvidia acquiring a stake in the company.

Hedera ($HBAR.X)

HBAR, the native token of Hedera, is used to pay for network services, transaction fees, in-app payments and micropayments. After starting the year at $0.091616, the crypto has rallied to $0.146210.

Apart from crypto-specific catalysts, the token also benefited from Canary Capital filing for a HBAR ETF.

