Why did Sridevi reject SS Rajamouli's Baahubali? Here's what filmmaker has to say

Not many know that Sridevi was supposed to play the role that Ramya Krishnan eventually did in Baahubali. In an unguarded moment, Rajamouli revealed in an interview that Sridevi had too many financial and otherwise demands, because of which she was not part of Baahubali. Sridevi, the late iconic Bollywood legend, is best known for films like Judaai, Beta, Theri, English Vinglish, Lamhe and so on.

According to the late Bollywood icon Sridevi's old interview with a leading entertainment portal with a veteran entertainment journalist, Sridevi elucidated this, she had said, "First of all, I can not believe Rajamouli would talk like that. Secondly, I am not the kind to make any demands. Whatever happened with Baahubali is in the past. Why are we talking about it now? There are so many roles that I have turned down in the past. I think this is highly impolite to talk about the films you do not do."

When the veteran entertainment journalist contacted noted filmmaker, SS Rajamouli shared, "As for whose version to believe, I guess it is for people to decide whom to believe. But one thing is for sure. I shouldn't have discussed the details on a public platform. That's a mistake. And I regret it."

