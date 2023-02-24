Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why did Sridevi reject SS Rajamouli's Baahubali? Here's what filmmaker has to say

    In an unguarded interview, the globally acclaimed South filmmaker and master craftsman SS Rajamouli finally opened up on an interesting incident regarding why Sridevi rejected Baahubali.

    Why did Sridevi reject SS Rajamouli's Baahubali? Here's what filmmaker has to say vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 24, 2023, 4:08 PM IST

    We all know how Baahubali became an unprecedented global success. The film opened the way for the wave of pan-Indian movies in India. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli revealed that Sridevi did not become a part of Baahubali.

    Noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli is one of the biggest names in the South. Also, the filmmaker has created waves globally. The filmmaker has given two masterpiece hit films to not just Indian cinema but the entire world with Baahubali and RRR. Both these films have made Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, NTR Jr, and Ram Charan globally loved pan-Indian superstars. These films have only strengthened our Indian cinema's reach worldwide.

    ALSO READ: Britney Spears calls out media openly for their fabricated 'constant lies' about her

    Not many know that Sridevi was supposed to play the role that Ramya Krishnan eventually did in Baahubali. In an unguarded moment, Rajamouli revealed in an interview that Sridevi had too many financial and otherwise demands, because of which she was not part of Baahubali. Sridevi, the late iconic Bollywood legend, is best known for films like Judaai, Beta, Theri, English Vinglish, Lamhe and so on.

    The film Baahubali has become a globally loved Indian film all across the globe. But not many know that the role played by legendary South star Ramya Krishnan, was supposedly given to late Bollywood icon Sridevi who rejected it for reasons. Now the filmmaker has opened up on the same.

    According to the late Bollywood icon Sridevi's old interview with a leading entertainment portal with a veteran entertainment journalist, Sridevi elucidated this, she had said, "First of all, I can not believe Rajamouli would talk like that. Secondly, I am not the kind to make any demands. Whatever happened with Baahubali is in the past. Why are we talking about it now? There are so many roles that I have turned down in the past. I think this is highly impolite to talk about the films you do not do."

    When the veteran entertainment journalist contacted noted filmmaker, SS Rajamouli shared, "As for whose version to believe, I guess it is for people to decide whom to believe. But one thing is for sure. I shouldn't have discussed the details on a public platform. That's a mistake. And I regret it."

    ALSO READ: Disha Patani shocks fans with her latest BOLD bikini post

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2023, 4:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kamaal R Khan reviews Akshay Kumar's Selfiee calls it, 'a disaster' vma

    Kamaal R Khan reviews Akshay Kumar's Selfiee calls it, 'a disaster'

    Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: Mohanlal shares some exciting updates about contestants, date and more RBA

    Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: Mohanlal shares some exciting updates about contestants, date and more

    Did Selena Gomez QUIT TikTok? Is Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber the reason? Read this vma

    Did Selena Gomez QUIT TikTok? Is Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber the reason? Read this

    Pranaya Vilasam movie review Is Arjun Ashokan Anaswara Rajan film worth watching Read these tweets RBA

    Pranaya Vilasam movie review: Is Arjun Ashokan, Anaswara Rajan’s film worth watching? Read these tweets

    Pop queen Britney Spears calls out media openly for their fabricated 'constant lies' about her vma

    Britney Spears calls out media openly for their fabricated 'constant lies' about her

    Recent Stories

    Bihar Board Result 2023: BSEB commences evaluation; results likely to be released by end of March - adt

    Bihar Board Result 2023: BSEB commences evaluation; results likely to be released by end of March

    New Zealand vs England, NZ vs ENG 2022-23, Wellington/3rd Test: Harry Brook century-scoring spree edges him closer to Sunil Gavaskar and Don Bradman-ayh

    NZ vs ENG: Harry Brook's century-scoring spree edges him closer to Sunil Gavaskar and Don Bradman

    No elections for Congress Working Committee; President Mallikarjun Kharge to hand-pick members AJR

    No elections for Congress Working Committee; President Mallikarjun Kharge to hand-pick members

    football UEFA Europa League, UEL 2022-23: Massimiliano Allegri allured as Angel di Maria hat-trick against Nantes sends Juventus into pre-quarters-ayh

    UEL: 'He is a world champion' - Allegri allured as Di Maria's hat-trick sends Juventus into pre-quarters

    Kamaal R Khan reviews Akshay Kumar's Selfiee calls it, 'a disaster' vma

    Kamaal R Khan reviews Akshay Kumar's Selfiee calls it, 'a disaster'

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon