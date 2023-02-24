Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Britney Spears calls out media openly for their fabricated 'constant lies' about her

    Britney Spears recently uploaded a video on Instagram where she requested all her fans. Her humble request is that they should not call the cops on her if she deletes her account. She has also called out a particular news portal for their constant lies about her which is so outrageous. Read on to know more.

    Pop queen Britney Spears calls out media openly for their fabricated 'constant lies' about her vma
    First Published Feb 24, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

    Britney Spears, the iconic pop queen in the Hollywood music industry, has taken to her official Instagram handle to voice out her views and perspective on the hurtful and demeaning news pieces shared about herself by a renowned global entertainment news portal.

    The 'Give Me More' singer uploaded a clip from The Andy Griffith Show which shows a conversation between a father and a son where the former says that mean and unkind stories about people should never get circulated. The boy replies that nobody wants to buy the paper when good stories get printed.

    Her caption read, "The constant lies from the media and TMZ have felt like borderline harassment. It is so much disturbing. Due to the fact of how important it is at this time in my life to be supported and respected !!!. Also, the kind of way the news has always spread lies about me is incredibly heartbreaking."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears)

    Britney adds, "I meditate over hope and excitement for my future!!! I have transformed my whole life with the elimination of my conservatorship. And I deserve respect. It is almost embarrassing commenting on this because of how outrageous whatever got said is. It is my right to protect myself from the cruelty of the outside world!!!."

    A few days back, Britney Spears took to her Instagram handle again and shared a video wherein she showed off a dress she received in the mail. The Hold Me Closer singer was talking in an accent. While she touched upon a range of different topics. She also requested her followers and fans not to call the cops on her if she deletes her Instagram account.

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
