Over 4.24 lakh complaints received from cVigil app in last two months, 89% resolved within 100 mins: ECI

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2024, the Election Commission of India's cVIGIL app has emerged as a highly successful instrument in the hands of citizens for reporting election code breaches. Since the announcement of the General Elections 2024, approximately 4.24 lakh complaints have been submitted using this app as of May 15, 2024. Out of these, 4,23,908 complaints have been resolved, with the remaining 409 cases being processed. Nearly 89% of complaints were handled within 100 minutes, as promised by ECI.

Citizens have utilised this app to monitor election malpractices such as using loudspeakers over the specified duration or noise levels, campaigning during the prohibition period, putting banners or posters without authorization, deploying cars above the permissible limit, property defacement, display firearms/ intimidation and in checking inducements.

What is cVIGIL app?

An application called cVigil makes it simple for watchful residents to communicate with the District Control Room, Returning Officer, and Flying Squad Teams. Through the use of this app, individuals may report instances of political misbehaviour in a matter of minutes, eliminating the need to hurry to the returning officer's office. The complainant will receive a unique ID as soon as the complaint is made using the cVigil app, allowing them to follow the complaint on their phone.

cVIGIL's success is due to a trinity of variables acting concurrently. Users can take voice, images, or videos in real time, and a "100-minute" countdown ensures a timely response to complaints. When the user activates the cVIGIL's camera to report a violation, the app instantly activates a geo-tagging capability. Citizens can also submit concerns anonymously.

