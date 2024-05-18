Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Over 4.24 lakh complaints received from cVigil app in last two months, 89% resolved within 100 mins: ECI

    Over 4.24 lakh complaints have been received through cVIGIL app. Out of these 4,23,908 complaints have been disposed of and the remaining 409 cases are under process. Nearly, 89% complaints were resolved within a 100 minute timeline.

    Over 4.24 lakh complaints received from cVigil app in last two months, 89% resolved within 100 mins: ECI gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 18, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

    In the Lok Sabha elections of 2024, the Election Commission of India's cVIGIL app has emerged as a highly successful instrument in the hands of citizens for reporting election code breaches. Since the announcement of the General Elections 2024, approximately 4.24 lakh complaints have been submitted using this app as of May 15, 2024. Out of these, 4,23,908 complaints have been resolved, with the remaining 409 cases being processed. Nearly 89% of complaints were handled within 100 minutes, as promised by ECI.

    Citizens have utilised this app to monitor election malpractices such as using loudspeakers over the specified duration or noise levels, campaigning during the prohibition period, putting banners or posters without authorization, deploying cars above the permissible limit, property defacement, display firearms/ intimidation and in checking inducements. 

    What is cVIGIL app?

    An application called cVigil makes it simple for watchful residents to communicate with the District Control Room, Returning Officer, and Flying Squad Teams. Through the use of this app, individuals may report instances of political misbehaviour in a matter of minutes, eliminating the need to hurry to the returning officer's office. The complainant will receive a unique ID as soon as the complaint is made using the cVigil app, allowing them to follow the complaint on their phone.

    cVIGIL's success is due to a trinity of variables acting concurrently. Users can take voice, images, or videos in real time, and a "100-minute" countdown ensures a timely response to complaints. When the user activates the cVIGIL's camera to report a violation, the app instantly activates a geo-tagging capability. Citizens can also submit concerns anonymously. 

    Last Updated May 18, 2024, 3:02 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds red alert in three districts today May 18 2024; Heavy rainfall expected in next few days anr

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds red alert in three districts today; Heavy rainfall expected in next few days

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5: Banks to be closed in THESE states and cities on May 20 gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5: Banks to be closed in THESE states on May 20

    'Pakistan's policy of exploiting resources from region...' India reacts on protests in PoK

    'Pakistan's policy of exploiting resources from region...' India reacts on protests in PoK

    Kerala: Minister V Sivankutty seeks Centre's intervention for victim's family over Air India Express strike anr

    Kerala: Minister V Sivankutty seeks Centre's intervention for victim's family over Air India Express strike

    Neeraj Singh EXCLUSIVE: 'PM Modi's vision for India is dynamic and inclusive' says Rajnath Singh's son

    Neeraj Singh EXCLUSIVE: 'PM Modi's vision for India is dynamic and inclusive' says Rajnath Singh's son

    Recent Stories

    Travelling abroad? Here's a step-by-step guide to activate UPI international payments gcw

    Travelling abroad? Here's a step-by-step guide to activate UPI international payments

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds red alert in three districts today May 18 2024; Heavy rainfall expected in next few days anr

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds red alert in three districts today; Heavy rainfall expected in next few days

    Boxer to Rottweiler-7 dog breeds popular in Kerala RBA EAI

    Boxer to Rottweiler-7 dog breeds popular in Kerala

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5: Banks to be closed in THESE states and cities on May 20 gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5: Banks to be closed in THESE states on May 20

    'Pakistan's policy of exploiting resources from region...' India reacts on protests in PoK

    'Pakistan's policy of exploiting resources from region...' India reacts on protests in PoK

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon