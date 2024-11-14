Greater Noida HORROR: Family demands action after doctor operates on wrong eye of 7-year-old

Nitin Bhati, the child's father, shared that he had taken his son to the hospital due to persistent watering in his left eye. After examination, Dr. Anand Verma informed them that a foreign object, resembling plastic, was lodged in the eye, and surgery was needed to remove it.

In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old boy in Greater Noida underwent surgery on the wrong eye at a hospital. On November 12, Yudhisthir, who was supposed to have surgery on his left eye, ended up with an operation on his right eye instead at Anand Spectrum Hospital in Sector Gamma 1.

Nitin Bhati, the child's father, shared that he had taken his son to the hospital due to persistent watering in his left eye. After examination, Dr. Anand Verma informed them that a foreign object, resembling plastic, was lodged in the eye, and surgery was needed to remove it. The procedure came with a bill of Rs 45,000, according to hospital officials.

On Tuesday, the surgery was performed. However, upon returning home, the boy's mother noticed the disturbing oversight—Yudhisthir's right eye, rather than the affected left eye, had been operated on. Shocked and dismayed, the parents returned to the hospital to confront the doctor. According to local police, the family alleges that Dr. Verma and his staff responded with hostility.

Angered by the mishap, Yudhisthir's family created a ruckus at the hospital and filed a formal complaint with the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gautam Buddha Nagar. Bhati has demanded that the doctor's license be revoked and the hospital be shut down to prevent similar cases of negligence.

An investigation has been launched, and the police have assured the family that appropriate action will be taken following the inquiry.

