Greater Noida HORROR: Family demands action after doctor operates on wrong eye of 7-year-old

Nitin Bhati, the child's father, shared that he had taken his son to the hospital due to persistent watering in his left eye. After examination, Dr. Anand Verma informed them that a foreign object, resembling plastic, was lodged in the eye, and surgery was needed to remove it.

Greater Noida HORROR: Family demands action after doctor operates on wrong eye of 7-year-old AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 11:37 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 11:37 AM IST

In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old boy in Greater Noida underwent surgery on the wrong eye at a hospital. On November 12, Yudhisthir, who was supposed to have surgery on his left eye, ended up with an operation on his right eye instead at Anand Spectrum Hospital in Sector Gamma 1.

Nitin Bhati, the child's father, shared that he had taken his son to the hospital due to persistent watering in his left eye. After examination, Dr. Anand Verma informed them that a foreign object, resembling plastic, was lodged in the eye, and surgery was needed to remove it. The procedure came with a bill of Rs 45,000, according to hospital officials.

Karnataka govt planning Green cess for western ghats conservation: What you need to know

On Tuesday, the surgery was performed. However, upon returning home, the boy's mother noticed the disturbing oversight—Yudhisthir's right eye, rather than the affected left eye, had been operated on. Shocked and dismayed, the parents returned to the hospital to confront the doctor. According to local police, the family alleges that Dr. Verma and his staff responded with hostility.

Angered by the mishap, Yudhisthir's family created a ruckus at the hospital and filed a formal complaint with the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gautam Buddha Nagar. Bhati has demanded that the doctor's license be revoked and the hospital be shut down to prevent similar cases of negligence.

An investigation has been launched, and the police have assured the family that appropriate action will be taken following the inquiry.

Maharashtra: Narrow escape for pregnant woman as ambulance bursts into flames (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Dominica to bestow its highest honour on PM Modi at India-CARICOM Summit anr

Dominica to bestow its highest honour on PM Modi at India-CARICOM Summit

Main accused in Baba Siddique murder waited 30 minutes at hospital to confirm death: Report AJR

Main accused in Baba Siddique murder waited 30 minutes at hospital to confirm death: Report

Kerala: Kannur district collector bans media from Kannur District Panchayat election venue dmn

Kerala: District collector bans media from Kannur District Panchayat election venue

Bengaluru Principal assaults 5th grader for refusing to help mentally challenged son parents outraged vkp

Bengaluru: Principal assaults 5th grader for refusing to help mentally challenged son, parents outraged

Why is India Gate no longer visible in Delhi? Uncover the reason behind it NTI

Why is India Gate no longer visible in Delhi? Uncover the reason behind it

Recent Stories

Dominica to bestow its highest honour on PM Modi at India-CARICOM Summit anr

Dominica to bestow its highest honour on PM Modi at India-CARICOM Summit

THIS is the richest family in Bollywood, it's not the Bachchans or the Khans; Check HERE ATG

THIS is the richest family in Bollywood, it's not the Bachchans or the Khans; Check HERE

Sonu Srinivas Gowda builds home Puneeth Rajkumar Paramathma movie inspired pillars see photos vkp

PHOTOS: Sonu Srinivas Gowda's dream home inspired by Puneeth Rajkumar's 'Paramathma'

Bigg Boss 18: Kim Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall approached for Salman Khan's show? Read on NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Kim Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall approached for Salman Khan's show? Read on

Kanguva 5 reasons to watch Suriya epic film gcw

Kanguva: 5 compelling reasons to watch Suriya’s epic film

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon