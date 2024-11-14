Kerala: 22,000 Pompano fish seeds released as part of Sea Ranching project at Vizhinjam Coast

The 'Sea Ranching at Artificial Reefs' initiative aims to replenish fish stocks and support Kerala’s coastal communities by releasing 20,000 pompano fish seeds into the sea near Vizhinjam. This effort, backed by both the central and state governments, seeks to improve fish availability and promote the welfare of traditional fishermen.

First Published Nov 14, 2024, 11:37 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 11:37 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: To boost natural fish populations, 22,000 pompano fish seeds were released into the sea near Vizhinjam on Wednesday (Nov 13). This effort is part of the 'Sea Ranching at Artificial Reefs' initiative, supported by both the central government’s Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana and the state government, aimed at enhancing fish stocks and supporting the livelihoods of traditional fishermen.

At the launch of the marine fish seed deposition at Vizhinjam North Harbour, Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian highlighted that the initiative is designed to boost fishing activities and improve the livelihoods of Kerala’s coastal communities.

In his inaugural address, MoS George Kurian highlighted the various initiatives being undertaken by the Central Fisheries Department, which have significantly contributed to the growth of the fisheries sector. He noted that the state has made substantial progress in the development of artificial lakes. Additionally, the government will provide financial support for the installation of transponders on all fishing boats, with the central government covering 60% of the cost and the state government bearing the remaining 40%.

Minister for Fisheries Saji Cherian presided over the function and said that climate change, environmental concerns, and the garbage problem have led to a significant decline in fish stocks. The initiative to invest in artificial reefs was launched to address this issue and enhance fish populations. The goal of improving fish availability will be achieved by releasing fish seeds into the sea. The minister further mentioned that the 10 lakh fish fry released as part of this project will grow to a weight of up to 8 kg.

Fishermen, the Coast Guard, and the Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation Ltd. (KSCADC) collaborated on the sea ranching project.
With a total budget of Rs 13.02 crore, the project is funded jointly by the central and state governments in a 60:40 ratio.

The artificial reefs are designed to create a sustainable fishing environment, fostering fish breeding and increasing fish stocks. To further enhance the fish population in these reefs, the Union government has allocated an additional Rs 3 crore through the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) for the 'Sea Ranching' initiative.

The project entails the planned release of fish seeds, including pompano and cobia, to boost fish populations within artificial reef zones. In this phase, 10 lakh fish seeds will be distributed across 10 reef locations, with one lakh seeds per site. These seeds consist of juvenile fish weighing between 8 and 10 grams, and they will be released at regular intervals to promote healthy growth and maximize survival rates.

