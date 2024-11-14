Kerala faces growing health concerns, leptospirosis claims 8 lives in one month

Kerala's health department reports alarming rise in fever cases, with 9,803 seeking treatment in one day, amid growing leptospirosis and dengue concerns due to intermittent rainfall. 

Kerala faces growing health concerns, leptospirosis claims 8 lives in one month dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 11:33 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Health experts in Kerala have raised serious concerns over the growing spread of leptospirosis and the potential for a surge in dengue cases amid ongoing intermittent rainfall. The state's health department has reported a significant rise in fever-related cases, with 9803 people seeking treatment for fever in just one day. Among these, 152 showed symptoms of dengue, and 35 cases were confirmed. 

Also Read: Kerala: Who is the 'Kuruva' gang, the notorious burglars causing panic in Alappuzha?

Leptospirosis has emerged as a major health threat, with 24 confirmed cases reported recently, and 9 individuals currently undergoing treatment for related symptoms. In the past month alone, 179 leptospirosis cases have been confirmed, with 150 additional individuals seeking treatment for possible symptoms. Tragically, eight deaths due to leptospirosis have been recorded over the last month, with four more deaths still under investigation.

The health department also confirmed 306 cases of jaundice this month, and 64 deaths linked to jaundice have been reported so far this year. In addition, 58 deaths have been attributed to H1N1.

Public health experts are urging the government to take immediate, proactive measures beyond awareness campaigns, emphasizing that the ongoing rainfall is exacerbating the spread of these infectious diseases. They warn that without swift intervention, the situation could worsen, especially with the anticipated rise in dengue cases.

Also Read: Byelection in Kerala: Wayanad sees lower voter turnout; Chelakkara records 72.77 per cent participation

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Kannur district collector bans media from Kannur District Panchayat election venue dmn

Kerala: District collector bans media from Kannur District Panchayat election venue

Kerala: Pompano fish seeds released as part of Sea Ranching project at Vizhinjam Coast anr

Kerala: 22,000 Pompano fish seeds released as part of Sea Ranching project at Vizhinjam Coast

Kerala: Who is the Kuruva gang the notorious burglars causing panic in Alappuzha anr

Kerala: Who is the 'Kuruva' gang, the notorious burglars causing panic in Alappuzha?

Byelection in Kerala: Wayanad sees lower voter turnout; Chelakkara bypoll election news anr

Byelection in Kerala: Wayanad sees lower voter turnout; Chelakkara records 72.77 per cent participation

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-547 November 14 2024: Check today winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-547 November 14 2024: Check prize money, time of draw and more HERE

Recent Stories

Dominica to bestow its highest honour on PM Modi at India-CARICOM Summit anr

Dominica to bestow its highest honour on PM Modi at India-CARICOM Summit

THIS is the richest family in Bollywood, it's not the Bachchans or the Khans; Check HERE ATG

THIS is the richest family in Bollywood, it's not the Bachchans or the Khans; Check HERE

Sonu Srinivas Gowda builds home Puneeth Rajkumar Paramathma movie inspired pillars see photos vkp

PHOTOS: Sonu Srinivas Gowda's dream home inspired by Puneeth Rajkumar's 'Paramathma'

Bigg Boss 18: Kim Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall approached for Salman Khan's show? Read on NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Kim Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall approached for Salman Khan's show? Read on

Kanguva 5 reasons to watch Suriya epic film gcw

Kanguva: 5 compelling reasons to watch Suriya’s epic film

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon