Kerala faces growing health concerns, leptospirosis claims 8 lives in one month

Thiruvananthapuram: Health experts in Kerala have raised serious concerns over the growing spread of leptospirosis and the potential for a surge in dengue cases amid ongoing intermittent rainfall. The state's health department has reported a significant rise in fever-related cases, with 9803 people seeking treatment for fever in just one day. Among these, 152 showed symptoms of dengue, and 35 cases were confirmed.

Leptospirosis has emerged as a major health threat, with 24 confirmed cases reported recently, and 9 individuals currently undergoing treatment for related symptoms. In the past month alone, 179 leptospirosis cases have been confirmed, with 150 additional individuals seeking treatment for possible symptoms. Tragically, eight deaths due to leptospirosis have been recorded over the last month, with four more deaths still under investigation.

The health department also confirmed 306 cases of jaundice this month, and 64 deaths linked to jaundice have been reported so far this year. In addition, 58 deaths have been attributed to H1N1.

Public health experts are urging the government to take immediate, proactive measures beyond awareness campaigns, emphasizing that the ongoing rainfall is exacerbating the spread of these infectious diseases. They warn that without swift intervention, the situation could worsen, especially with the anticipated rise in dengue cases.

