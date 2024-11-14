Top smartphones under Rs 25,000 with long-lasting battery life

Several smartphones under Rs 25,000 offer exceptional battery life and fast charging. These phones balance battery capacity, charging speed, and other features to cater to different user needs.

One feature of a smartphone that cannot be compromised is battery life. Even while smartphones' total battery life has significantly increased in recent years, only a small number of devices offer remarkable battery life—possibly more than a day of use—and lightning-fast charging. A smartphone's battery life is mostly determined by its capacity; the larger the battery, the longer the battery life. It isn't the sole factor, though, that affects how effective battery life is overall. Things like the chip that powers the smartphone, software optimisation, and fast charging support also are a few variables that will make a huge difference when it comes to battery life. Here are top smartphones, all priced under Rs 25,000 that do not compromise on battery life:

1. Samsung Galaxy F54 With a huge 6,000 mAh battery, the Galaxy F54 is now priced as cheap as Rs 22,990. It can easily last a full day or more for most users, but the 25W fast charging capacity is a bit of a compromise, and the charger must be purchased separately. It also takes about two hours to completely charge. This gadget is intended for people who value a smartphone with a long battery life above everything else.

2. OnePlus Nord CE 4 With a 5,500 mAh battery and 100W fast charging capability, the Nord CE 4, which retails for Rs 24,999 on Amazon, is among the fastest-charging smartphones in its class and can be completely charged in less than 30 minutes. For those searching for a smartphone that charges quickly, this gadget is the ideal choice since it strikes a compromise between a large battery and fast charging. The charger is also built into the battery.





3. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ With capability for 120W fast charging, it is now the fastest-charging smartphone in its market category and is reduced to Rs 23,345 on Flipkart. The smartphone's 5,000 mAh battery allows it to be completely charged in less than 19 minutes. This phone makes sure that the battery may be swiftly recharged even if it is fast depleted. For heavy users, the combination of an average-sized battery and extremely quick charging is beneficial.

4. iQOO Z9s Pro The iQOO Z9s Pro base model, which retails for Rs 24,999 on Amazon, has a large 5,500 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. The gadget can survive all day on a single charge thanks to the efficient Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, and it can be swiftly charged if necessary thanks to fast charging capabilities.

