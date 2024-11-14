Greece vs England to Brazil vs Uruguay: 5 must-watch fixtures during this November international break

Whether it's the pressure of World Cup qualification or the battle for Nations League supremacy, November’s international football promises to deliver unforgettable moments.

As the international break rolls around, football fans are in for a thrilling set of fixtures to close out 2024. With all eyes on crucial battles at the UEFA Nations League and FIFA 2026 World Cup qualification, the November break promises plenty of drama. Here are five key games to watch:

Greece vs England (November 15th, 1:15 AM IST) England will be looking to bounce back from a shock 2-1 defeat to Greece at Wembley last month. The loss leaves the Three Lions fighting for top spot in their Nations League group, and a two-goal victory in Athens would send them to the top of the standings. However, Greece have been in impressive form, winning five consecutive matches and losing just once in their last 10 games. Interim manager Lee Carsley has been forced to make adjustments to his squad with several key withdrawals, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bukayo Saka, and Cole Palmer. Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers could make his debut in a revamped England side. Also read: Nations League: Harry Kane slams England teammates over withdrawals, says country comes before club (WATCH)

Denmark vs Spain (November 16th, 1:15 AM IST) Denmark will aim to spoil Spain's bid for top spot in their Nations League group when the two sides meet in Copenhagen. Spain managed a narrow 1-0 win over Denmark last month, opening up a three-point lead with just two games remaining. Denmark will be hoping to level the score, with Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite in strong form. Meanwhile, Spain could hand a debut to young star Samu Aghehowa, who has been in sensational form with FC Porto, scoring 11 goals in 12 appearances since joining the Portuguese club.

Italy vs France (November 18th, 1:15 AM IST) A blockbuster clash between Italy and France could shape the final standings in their Nations League group. Italy will look to build on their impressive 3-1 win over France in September, as they aim to maintain their unbeaten run since a disappointing Euro 2024 exit. Italy’s new coach, Luciano Spalletti, has rejuvenated the team, with the Azzurri sitting atop the group ahead of France, Belgium, and Israel. France, who are without Kylian Mbappe for this fixture, have bounced back from their loss to Italy with three straight wins. Expect fireworks in this high-stakes encounter.

Croatia vs Portugal (November 19th, 1:15 AM IST) Croatia and Portugal will face off in Split in a battle for top spot in their Nations League group. Just three points separate the two teams, and the winner will have a strong advantage going into the final round of fixtures. Both teams will first face other challenges—Croatia against Poland and Portugal against Scotland—before this decisive encounter. Portugal will look to improve after their underwhelming performance at Euro 2024, while Croatia seeks to bridge the gap between their aging stars and the new talent emerging in the national team.

Brazil vs Uruguay (November 20th, 6:15 AM IST) One of South America's biggest rivalries takes center stage as Brazil host Uruguay in World Cup qualification. Brazil, struggling with four losses from their first 10 games, will need a win to stay in the hunt for a spot in the 2026 World Cup. Uruguay, sitting just above Brazil in the standings, have a poor run of form, failing to win any of their last seven matches in 90 minutes. Brazil will be looking for revenge after Uruguay’s 2-1 victory earlier in qualifying and their elimination of Brazil from the Copa America in the summer. With both teams in need of a victory, expect a tense, high-stakes clash.

