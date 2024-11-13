Did you know Juhi Chawla didn’t speak to Aamir Khan for 7 years; Here’s why

Aamir Khan played a prank on Juhi Chawla during the shooting of 'Ishq', which led to a 7-year silence between them. She even vowed not to work with him again.

Working with Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan is a dream for many, but one actress vowed not to work with him. During the shooting of Indra Kumar's 'Ishq,' something happened between Aamir and Juhi Chawla that made her so angry she swore not to work with him again. She even stopped talking to him for 7 years.

What happened?

While shooting for 'Ishq,' Aamir told Juhi he knew astrology and could predict the future by reading palms. When Juhi showed him her hand, Aamir spat on it and ran away. This prank infuriated Juhi, and she started crying. She didn't show up for the shoot the next day. Director Indra Kumar took Aamir to Juhi's house to apologize. Although Juhi resumed shooting, she didn't speak to Aamir for seven years.

In 2002, when Aamir Khan was about to divorce his first wife, Reena Dutta, Juhi spoke to him after 7 years to try and reconcile them. Although the divorce happened, the rift between Aamir and Juhi ended.

How did they reconcile?

Besides 'Ishq,' Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla have worked together in films like 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak,' 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke,' 'Daulat Ki Jung,' 'Love Love Love,' 'Aatank Hi Aatank,' and 'Tum Mere Ho.'

