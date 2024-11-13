Did you know Juhi Chawla didn’t speak to Aamir Khan for 7 years; Here’s why

Aamir Khan played a prank on Juhi Chawla during the shooting of 'Ishq', which led to a 7-year silence between them. She even vowed not to work with him again.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 9:34 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 9:36 AM IST

Working with Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan is a dream for many, but one actress vowed not to work with him. During the shooting of Indra Kumar's 'Ishq,' something happened between Aamir and Juhi Chawla that made her so angry she swore not to work with him again. She even stopped talking to him for 7 years.

 

article_image2

What happened?

While shooting for 'Ishq,' Aamir told Juhi he knew astrology and could predict the future by reading palms. When Juhi showed him her hand, Aamir spat on it and ran away. This prank infuriated Juhi, and she started crying. She didn't show up for the shoot the next day. Director Indra Kumar took Aamir to Juhi's house to apologize. Although Juhi resumed shooting, she didn't speak to Aamir for seven years.

 

article_image3

In 2002, when Aamir Khan was about to divorce his first wife, Reena Dutta, Juhi spoke to him after 7 years to try and reconcile them. Although the divorce happened, the rift between Aamir and Juhi ended.

article_image4

How did they reconcile?

Besides 'Ishq,' Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla have worked together in films like 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak,' 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke,' 'Daulat Ki Jung,' 'Love Love Love,' 'Aatank Hi Aatank,' and 'Tum Mere Ho.'

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Who was Song Jae Rim? Korean actor passes away at the age of 39 ATG

Who was Song Jae Rim? Korean actor passes away at the age of 39

WATCH Akshay Kumar purchases Toyota Vellfire worth Rs 1.5 Crore; video goes viral RBA

WATCH: Akshay Kumar purchases Toyota Vellfire worth Rs 1.5 Crore; video goes viral

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao change 'Laapataa Ladies' title to THIS ahead of Oscar 2025 ATG

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao change 'Laapataa Ladies' title to THIS ahead of Oscar 2025

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra-Digvijay Rathee get into a heated physical altercation [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra-Digvijay Rathee get into a heated physical altercation [WATCH]

Mithun Chakraborty's wallet stolen during BJP roadshow in Jharkhand; here's what happened NEXT (VIDEO) RBA

Mithun Chakraborty's wallet stolen during BJP's roadshow in Jharkhand; here's what happened NEXT (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Why cardiac risks rise in winter? Check tips to keep your heart healthy gcw

Why cardiac risks rise in winter? Check tips to keep your heart healthy

Who was Song Jae Rim? Korean actor passes away at the age of 39 ATG

Who was Song Jae Rim? Korean actor passes away at the age of 39

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-117 November 13 2024: Check winning ticket prize money Rs 1 crore winner anr

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-117 November 13 2024: Who will 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore ?

WATCH Akshay Kumar purchases Toyota Vellfire worth Rs 1.5 Crore; video goes viral RBA

WATCH: Akshay Kumar purchases Toyota Vellfire worth Rs 1.5 Crore; video goes viral

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao change 'Laapataa Ladies' title to THIS ahead of Oscar 2025 ATG

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao change 'Laapataa Ladies' title to THIS ahead of Oscar 2025

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon