Delhi’s Food Safety Department has intensified market inspections ahead of the festive season, destroying over 2,800 kg of deteriorated food and detecting detergent adulteration in four paneer samples.

With the festive season fast approaching, the Food Safety Department in Delhi has increased inspections in key food markets in the city. On Monday, the department conducted raids and seized more than 2,800 kg of rotten and abandoned khoya, dhap and butter found under poor sanitary conditions.

The raids were initiated by Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, who said that no compromises could be made when it comes to the preparation of the festive season with regards to public safety and food hygiene. He said that strict measures would be taken against those found compromising food safety.

2,830 Kg Khoya, Dhap and Butter in Poor Condition

Food safety teams visited markets such as Khoya Mandi, Mori Gate, Bagh Diwar, Sanjay Market and Janakpuri Mandi where the inspection focused on the possibility of adulteration, the storage of the products and the quality of foods being offered to the consumers.

Khoya Mandi in Mori Gate, together with Bagh Diwar and Sanjay Market, had some 2,830 kg of khoya, dhap and butter in very unhygienic surroundings and smelled of a bad odor.

Public notifications were issued asking those people who had claims over the abandoned stock to make them known. Since no claim was made by anyone, the complete lot of stock was confiscated and destroyed at the MCD dumping ground at Majnu ka Tila under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Samples from Mori Gate Failed Laboratory Tests

Food quality testing was another cause of concern. All 10 samples of khoya and cream collected from Mori Gate did not meet the prescribed standards in the test conducted at the State Laboratory.

Moreover, two enforcement samples of khoya were collected from the Bagh Diwar-Sanjay Market area. While four samples of paneer and khoya samples checked through the Food Safety Wheel were found satisfactory.

Detergent Detected in Four Samples of Paneer

In Janakpuri Mandi, an inspection was carried out in 10 shops where 10 enforcement samples of paneer were collected. 28 surveillance samples were tested on the spot using the Food Safety Wheel.

According to the department, four samples tested positive for detergent adulteration and, therefore, as a safety measure about 150 kg of paneer and 10 kg of khoya were destroyed.

Monitoring of Food Safety to Be Continued

Minister of Health, Pankaj Kumar Singh has instructed the Food Safety Department to continue its intensive inspections throughout the festive season. The Food Safety Department has stated that the safety of consumers is their top priority and any kind of adulteration will immediately be dealt with.

In light of the increasing demand of sweets, dairy items and other foodstuffs during the festive season, consumers as well as traders have been advised to stay vigilant about the same.