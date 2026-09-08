Ravi Kishan’s viral 'Money follows' dialogue is becoming a T-Series song titled 'Money Follows My Brother,' releasing on September 11. The line originated from an interview, and the music video's teaser embraces the moment's viral humour.

Ravi Kishan’s viral “Money follows” dialogue is officially making its way into a song. T-Series is set to release “Money Follows My Brother” on Friday, September 11, giving the actor-politician’s much-shared interview moment a musical makeover.

The line originated during an interview in which Kishan was asked whether he preferred pehchaan (recognition) or paisa (money). His answer was “Pehchaan. Money follows my brother, money follows!”, quickly becoming a social media talking point.

Teaser and Viral Reaction

The upcoming music video appears to lean into the humour surrounding the viral moment. In the teaser, a mother questions her son over his lack of interest in studies. The boy then lip-syncs to Kishan’s voiceover saying, “Pure desh ko pagla dunga, abhi kuch pesh kiya hai, suno,” before the video cuts to Kishan delivering his now-iconic line. Kishan also shared the teaser on Instagram, tagging the makers and writing, “Poore desh ko paglaane aa raha hu @ravikishann #MoneyFollowsMyBrother releasing on 11th sep”.

The announcement drew humorous reactions from fans, with comments including, “hamari reels dekh li inhone…”, “Ravi kishan enjoying his memes,” and “Aapda ko Avsar Me Badalna Koi Inse sikhe”, with a string of laughing emoticons.

Kishan's On-Screen Ventures

The song arrives as Kishan is also receiving attention for his latest film outing. He plays the fierce new antagonist Babban Yadav in 'Mirzapur: The Movie', which premiered in cinemas on September 4. Kishan will next be seen in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2'. (ANI)