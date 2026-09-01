Badshah and Isha Rikhi have announced their divorce months after their private wedding photos went viral. As the couple asks for privacy, here is everything to know about Isha, her career and her relationship with the rapper

Rapper Badshah and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi have announced that they are going their separate ways, months after their reported private wedding became a major talking point online.

The couple shared identical statements on Instagram on August 31, confirming that they had mutually decided to part ways. They also requested fans and the media not to speculate about their relationship.

As news of their divorce spreads, many are now curious to know more about Isha Rikhi, the Punjabi actress and model who had kept her relationship with Badshah largely away from the public eye.

Who Is Isha Rikhi?

Isha Rikhi is a Punjabi actress and model who has worked in both Punjabi and Hindi films. Born in Chandigarh, Isha entered the Punjabi film industry with her debut film, Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De, in 2013. She went on to build her career with appearances in several Punjabi films, including Happy Go Lucky, Ardaas and Mindo Taseeldarni.

The actress later made her Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade in 2018. Over the years, Isha has maintained a relatively low-key public image compared to many other celebrities. However, her relationship and marriage with Badshah brought her into the national spotlight.

When Did Isha Rikhi and Badshah Get Married?

Reports about Badshah and Isha Rikhi's wedding first surfaced in March 2026 after pictures and videos from what appeared to be their wedding ceremony went viral on social media.

The visuals were reportedly shared by Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi. In the pictures, Badshah was seen dressed in a brown kurta and golden saafa, while Isha wore a traditional red bridal outfit. The ceremony was reportedly a private affair attended by close friends and family members. While the wedding photos quickly went viral, Badshah did not publicly address the reports at the time.

Months later, Isha appeared to confirm the marriage herself during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session. When asked about her marital status, she reportedly confirmed that she was married and referred to Badshah as her "Pati Dev". She also shared what was described as their first official picture together.

Badshah and Isha Rikhi Have Now Announced Their Divorce

Months after their wedding became public, Badshah and Isha Rikhi have now confirmed that they have decided to separate. In their identical Instagram statements, the couple said they had mutually decided to part ways and move forward on separate paths. They stressed that the decision was made with mutual respect and requested everyone to respect their privacy during this time.

The couple also made it clear that this would be their only statement on the matter and asked people not to make further assumptions or speculate about their relationship.

The announcement has come as a surprise to fans, particularly because their marriage had only recently been confirmed publicly.