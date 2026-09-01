Tributes pour in for Lionel Messi after he announced his retirement from the Argentina team. Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Indrajith Sukumaran joined the chorus of praise for the football legend, who ends his 21-year international career.

Tributes have been pouring in from around the world for football icon Lionel Messi following his announcement of his retirement from the Argentina national team on August 31, 2026. Bollywood celebrities, too, joined the outpouring of love and gratitude, thanking the legendary player for his immense contribution to the sport and for inspiring millions of fans across generations. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan chimed in on the comment section of Messi's retirement post, dropping a string of red heart emojis. Notably, Kareena met Messi in December last year during the footballer's three-day promotional tour of India. She also posed for pictures with the football icon alongside her sons, Taimur and Jeh. Malayalam actor Indrajith Sukumaran shared Messi's emotional video that was uploaded by the Argentinian legend. "Thank you (red heart emoji)," Indrajith captioned the post.

Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football on August 31, 2026, ending his Argentina career after 21 years. He leaves as Argentina's record appearance-maker and top scorer, with 207 appearances and 125 goals. From the teenage debut in 2005 to World Cup glory and his final farewell, Messi's Argentina career was a journey unlike any other. Messi expressed deep pride and peace with his choice, emphasising that the recent loss of his father made him even more convinced of his decision to step aside for the next generation.

'I Gave Everything I Had'

"After all this time since the final, and after thinking about it a lot, I want to tell everyone that I'm retiring from the national team. It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep inside, but I understand that this is the right moment... I swear I always gave everything, not only in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too. I always fought and gave everything for this shirt, to bring you happiness and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football," said Messi in an Instagram post. "There is not much time left, and different chapters are coming to an end. This is one that hurts me a lot. I love, I loved, and I will always love being part of the national team. I gave everything I had, and I don't have anything more to give. Also, there are great young players coming through who deserve to be here... Thank you to my family for always being there and for being with me throughout this beautiful but difficult journey... I leave with peace and pride, knowing that together with my teammates we gave you moments we once dreamed of... Thank you, God, for making me Argentine. Vamos Argentina! I wrote these words on July 21, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my dad, I am even more convinced of this decision than before," he added.

An Unparalleled Legacy

Messi leaves behind an unparalleled international legacy as Argentina's most-capped player and top all-time scorer, with 124 goals in 203 appearances. Over a career featuring six FIFA World Cup appearances (2006-2026), he amassed 21 World Cup goals--including eight goals and four assists in the 2026 tournament--and led Argentina to historic triumphs at the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and the 2024 Copa America. (ANI)