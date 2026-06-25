Shah Rukh Khan recently captivated his fans at a Mumbai event, showcasing his signature Badshah energy through energetic dance performances and posing for selfies. The appearance also marked a significant milestone for the actor, as he completed 34 years in the Indian film industry.

One of the most loved and celebrated stars, Shah Rukh Khan, recently brought his famed Badshah energy to an event in Mumbai where he amazed his fans by grooving to his hit songs and graciously posing for selfies. He made a grand entrance with his iconic songs, taking everyone's breath away. The star-studded occasion also marked a significant milestone for the superstar, as he completed 34 glorious years in the Indian film industry today.

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Fans were elated at SRK's starry presence at the event. His energetic performance and interactions quickly went viral across social media platforms. Khan, often referred to as King Khan or Badshah of Bollywood, has maintained a powerful screen presence and global dominance throughout his successful career.

A night of success and stardom

Clad in a classy navy blue suit, a button-down shirt, and sunglasses, Shah Rukh Khan made a grand entrance at the event. He stunned the audience with his signature moves, dancing to a medley of his popular tracks, including Chand Taare, Om Shanti Om, and Baadshah O Baadshah. Not just that, Khan also dedicated time to interact with his fans, posing for numerous selfies and engaging with guests.

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Celebrating 34 Years of SRK

June 25, 2026, is special as it marks the completion of 34 years since Shah Rukh Khan made his debut in the Indian film industry, with his 1992 film Deewana. Khan's journey has been a testimony to numerous unbelievable roles he portrayed on the big screens, solidifying her aura as a performer and an artist. His career has seen him playing anti-heroes to becoming the ultimate romantic icon and, more recently, a superstar in the truest sense.