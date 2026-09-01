Rapper Badshah and actor Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to separate, ending their marriage five months after their March 2026 wedding. The couple announced the split via Instagram, requesting privacy and asking people to avoid speculation.

Rapper Badshah and actor Isha Rikhi have officially announced their separation, bringing their marriage to an end, five months after their intimate wedding in March 2026. The couple shared official statements on their Instagram Stories on Monday night, requesting privacy and asking people to refrain from further speculation about their relationship.

Couple Requests Privacy in Official Statements

In his Instagram Story, Badshah wrote, "I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time. This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship."

Isha Rikhi shared a statement carrying the same message on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Me & BADSHAH have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time. This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship."

Signs of Trouble Before Split

The announcement comes after months of speculation surrounding the couple. The duo married in March 2026, while Rikhi confirmed their marriage in June. Rumours about trouble in their relationship emerged in July following cryptic social media posts shared by Rikhi.

Isha Rikhi's Cryptic Post

On July 27, Rikhi shared a post on Instagram indicating that her relationship was falling apart. In the post, she wrote, "There are battles that leave no visible scars. "For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do. Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)

Badshah's Second Marriage Ends

The split is reportedly Badshah's second marriage, following his previous divorce from Jasmine Masih in 2020. (ANI)